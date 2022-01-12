Watch now: Drake turns back short-handed Illinois State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senior Roman Penn and freshman Tucker DeVries scored 16 points each to lift Drake to an 86-75 victory over short-handed Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday night before a Knapp Center crowd of 2,702.

This was ISU's first game since Jan. 2 when the Redbirds lost in overtime at Valparaiso. ISU had two games postponed last week after a COVID-19 outbreak went through the team.

Kendall Lewis paced the Redbirds (8-8, 1-2 MVC), who lost their third straight game, with 20 points. Sy Chatman, who didn't start but played 25 minutes, added 14 points.

Drake held Antonio Reeves, the league's leading scorer with a 21.1 average, to 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Josiah Strong also scored 12 points.

Drake (12-5, 3-1), which is 10-0 at the Knapp Center, shot 55.9% from the field. ISU hit 47.1% from the field and 10 of 19 outside the arc.

The Redbirds were without one starter, Howard Fleming Jr. Reserve forward Liam McChesney also didn't make the trip along with Alex Kotov, who is redshirting, and walk-ons Malcolm Miller and Julian Samuels.

ISU starting point guard Mark Freeman was at the game, but didn't dress. He's been out since Dec. 29 when he suffered an ankle sprain at Wisconsin.

Junior Adbou Ndiaye and sophomore Emon Washington made their first starts of the season for ISU. Chatman checked in with 15:26 left in the first half.

Chatman's three-point play cut Drake's lead to 56-52 with 13:46 left. The Bulldogs went on a 10-3 run to take its biggest lead at that point at 66-55 with 10:45 left.

ISU twice got within six, but couldn't get closer.

Drake used a 12-0 run to take a 23-16 lead midway through the first half. ISU then heated up outside the arc. The Redbirds sank four 3-pointers, with Strong's trey tying the game at 36. Penn drove down the lane for a layup with six seconds left to give the Bulldogs a 42-40 halftime lead.

This story will be updated.

