Watch now: Drake slips past Illinois State in overtime

NORMAL — Garrett Sturtz made two free throws with 1:22 left in overtime that gave Drake an 89-88 win over Illinois State in a back-and-forth Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday night before a Redbird Arena crowd of 3,515.

There were 23 lead changes and 22 ties as neither team enjoyed more than a five-point lead in the final 39 minutes.

ISU had a couple shots in the final 10 seconds that didn't fall as the Redbirds pleaded for a foul to be called.

Antonio Reeves paced ISU, which fell to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the MVC, with 25 points. Josiah Strong added 17 points and Liam McChesney scored a career-high 14. Kendall Lewis contributed a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Mark Freeman had a season-high 10 assists to go with six points.

Drake (15-6, 6-2) had six players score in double figures, led by D.J. Wilkins and Tucker DeVries with 18 points each. The Bulldogs also received 15 points from ShanQuan Hemphill, 14 from Sturtz, and 10 each for Tremell Murphy and Roman Penn.

Penn made the first of two free throws to tie the game at 79 with 9.6 seconds left in regulation. He missed the second as Lewis grabbed the rebound. Reeves took the ball upcourt and pulled up for a 3-pointer that was short, forcing overtime.

This was ISU's first game without second-leading scorer and rebounder Sy Chatman. The junior forward tore his ACL against Evansville on Sunday and is out for the season.

There were six lead changes and seven ties in the first half as ISU took a 38-37 lead at the intermission.

Sturtz, who had 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half, got free in the lane for a short jumper off an inbounds play with two seconds left. Reeves had 13 points to lead the Redbirds, who went on a 15-0 run early that turned a 14-4 deficit into a 19-14 lead.

ISU travels to face Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.