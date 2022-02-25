Watch now: Drake overwhelms Illinois State women

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Illinois State women's basketball team didn't look much like a group that held down first place in the Missouri Valley Conference 10 days ago on Friday at the Knapp Center.

The Redbirds were outplayed from the start and blown out by Drake 104-62.

ISU fell behind 12-2 and faced a 29-16 deficit through one quarter that grew to 56-27 entering halftime.

With its third straight loss, ISU dipped to 15-12 overall and 11-5 in the MVC.

“I’ve been coaching a long time and I’m at a loss here," said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie, whose team plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday. "We’ve got some soul searching to do in the next 36 hours.”

Drake (14-12, 6-9) shot a sizzling 67 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes (22 of 33) and was 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs didn't let up in the second half, pulling out to a whopping 78-33 advantage against an ISU team it lost to 70-58 on Jan. 29 at Redbird Arena.

Megan Meyer paced seven Drake players with nine or more points with 18. Anna Miller and Maggie Bair added 14 apiece.

The Bulldogs finished at 58.5 percent from the field (38 of 65) and connected on 12 of 25 from 3-point range.

JuJu Redmond scored 11 with DeAnna Wilson and Kayel Newland chipping in 10 each for ISU.

The Redbirds shot 36.2 percent from the floor (21 of 58) and coaxed in just 5 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

