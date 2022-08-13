Watch now: Defensive backs strike back during Illinois State scrimmage

NORMAL — Having surrendered a pair of long completions earlier this week in practice, the Illinois State defense was on the receiving end of considerable displeasure from Coach Brock Spack.

“Coach got after our butts a little bit,” said cornerback Braden Price.

Saturday’s effort to rectify that deficiency was highly successful as Price and his defensive teammates made life difficult for ISU’s quarterbacks and receivers during a 137-play intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

“We definitely had a good day,” Price said. “The other day in practice we had a rough day. We had to respond and get better each and every day.”

Five ISU quarterbacks completed just half of their 56 passes for 202 yards and were intercepted once each by Price and Cam Wilson.

“They were very good,” Spack said of his secondary. “They got a little embarrassed the other day. We don’t give up big plays like that. (Zack) Annexstad and Jackson (Waring) hit them with two really big plays coming off the goal line. They played much better.”

Adding transfers Sy Dabney, Deandre Lamont and Larry Tracy III has bolstered the Redbirds’ defensive back depth.

“We have probably 10 guys that can play back there, which is really good,” said Spack. “It’s going to be a battle for playing time. We’ll rotate guys through in the secondary. You don’t do that very often. This group has been very competitive.”

“Everybody in the room can step up and play right now,” Price said. “It’s good to have competition. It makes everybody better.”

Here are six other takeaways from the ISU scrimmage.

White stands out

Junior tailback Nigel White rushed for a game-high 99 yards on eight carries.

“Nigel really played well,” said Spack. “He’s been here a few years and he really made an effort to get stronger and work on his ball skills. It just shows out here. He’s a bigger, stronger, better back. He’s not just a scat back, quick type. He’s got a little power.”

White has retained his speed while putting on enough muscle to increase his weight about 10 pounds into the 180s.

“It’s taking no reps off. In the weight room, I’ve been lifting and doing what I need to do,” said White. “It’s being locked in, being a leader, showing young guys what they need to do.”

White reeled off the longest run of the morning at 48 yards.

“It felt real good,” he said. “Thanks to the O line. They opened holes, I burst through them and do what I do at the second level.”

Wenkers Wright added 43 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Pha’leak Brown had 38 yards on seven attempts.

All of our backs played really well,” said Spack. “We’ve got good backs.”

Cole Mueller, last season’s top rusher with 977 yards, did not play in an effort to “keep tread on his tires,” according to Spack.

Putting up a defense

ISU linebacker Damien Jackson recovered an early fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Lavoise-Deontae McCoy also fell on a fumble.

Linebacker Cade Campos topped the ISU defense with 10 tackles. Linebacker Darrell Talley III chipped in seven and had 2½ tackles for loss.

Kylan Stevens, Zeke Vandenburgh, Jude Okolo, Braydon Deming and Jake Anderson were credited with sacks.

Quarterback scorecard

Starting quarterback Zack Annexstad completed 13 of 27 passes for 77 yards.

In the battle for the second string job, Waring was 5 of 9 for 36 yards, Tommy Rittenhouse 5 of 8 for 35 yards and Timothy Dorsey 3 of 7 for 33 yards.

J’Kalon Carter led the receivers with four catches for 22 yards. Eddie Kasper hauled in three for 38 yards.

Bones trims down

ISU center Drew Bones has dropped more than 20 pounds and feels quicker than last season when he played at 350.

“I lost 20 pounds. I feel great,” Bones said. “It’s probably the best shape I’ve ever been in. Coach Spack told me it’s making me move a lot better. I’m staying balanced when I block guys. It’s a really good thing for me.”

Next scrimmage open

While Saturday's scrimmage was closed to the general public, the next one will be open.

The Red-White scrimmage will begin at 4 p.m. next Saturday.

ISU travels to Wisconsin on Sept. 3 to open the season against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Prep lineman commits

Ben Wallace, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman from Metamora, is the latest high school senior to commit to sign with ISU in December.