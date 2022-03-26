Watch now: Defense shines at chilly Illinois State football scrimmage

NORMAL – It was a morning suited for defense with temperatures in the 30s and a howling, bone-chilling wind Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State defenders took full advantage during an intrasquad scrimmage with a dominating performance.

“The defense played well against the run and the pass,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We played the run better than they did early in the week. I felt the offense was winning those battles in practice Tuesday and Thursday.”

Redbird runners were held to a net of 79 yards on 73 carries.

“I thought we had a good day. The weather definitely helped us. It was cold and windy so it was harder to throw the ball,” said linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh. “Overall, I thought we tackled really well. Normally, the first scrimmage there is a bunch of missed tackles and sloppy play. But I thought we were pretty sharp. That was really exciting.”

Linebacker Matthew Wedig led the way with 12 tackles (four for loss yardage) and a forced fumble. Safety Keondre Jackson was credited with 10 tackles and linebacker Cade Campos nine.

It only took a touch to sack a quarterback, and the Redbird defense rung up 14 sacks on signal-callers Zack Annexstad and Timothy Dorsey.

Vandenburgh and Nick Kessler recorded three sacks each, while Wedig, Braydon Deming and Josh Dinga had two apiece.

A transfer from Minnesota, Annexstad completed 7 of 21 passes for 78 yards. Dorsey was 4 of 12 for 8 yards. Quarterbacks. Jackson Waring and Tommy Rittenhouse are injured.

“You don’t want to judge them on today,” Spack said. “Zack threw some nice balls. We’ve got to protect better.”

Tristan Bailey topped the receivers with three catches for 52 yards. Bryson Deming had two for 11 yards.

“Our hands were cold and everyone was a little stiff,” said Bailey. “We got the job done somewhat how we needed to, but we’ve definitely got to clean some things up.”

According to Bailey, ISU receivers are benefiting from the coaching of new offensive coordinator/receivers coach Tony Petersen.

“He’s tightening everything up, getting everything real polished and nice,” Bailey said. “He’s very detailed on where you need to be and when you need to be there. It’s very good for us. We’re going in the right direction.”

Wenkers Wright paced the tailbacks with 44 yards rushing on 13 carries. Sean Allen ran for 34 yards on 21 attempts, and Pha’leak Brown netted 23 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on nine tries.

Cole Mueller, ISU’s leading rusher for the 2021 season, was held out.

“We know what he can do. He’s having a good spring. We want to give him the game in September,” said Spack. “We’re getting somebody else ready.”

Redshirt freshman Ian Wagner was successful on four of five field goal attempts, connecting from 30, 51, 40 and 28 yards. He mishit an attempt from 46 yards that fell short.

“He played the wind pretty well and kicked it pretty well,” Spack said.

Wagner is in line to serve as ISU’s kicker and punter in the fall.

“I have waited a long time to be here. It feels good and I’m ready to shine,” Wagner said. “Aiming on punts and accuracy on field goals are my two weak points. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better.”

Spack pointed out a similar scrimmage would likely be held indoors a year from now. ISU is breaking ground on a new indoor practice facility April 9 at 11:30 a.m. before the 1 p.m. Spring Showcase scrimmage.

“Next year we won’t have to worry about that. We’ll have an indoor,” said the Redbirds coach. “I’m glad we got to go outside. You never know when you will have to win a championship in weather like that.”

