Watch now: Defense a bright spot in Illinois State loss to North Dakota State

NORMAL – After surrendering nearly 900 yards and 76 points over its two previous games, the Illinois State defense needed to regain its footing Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

And despite a 20-0 loss to North Dakota State, Redbird defenders clearly made significant strides in that direction.

“A lot of things they did very well,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “That’s how we play here on defense. I thought they were pretty physical for the most part.”

The No. 3-ranked Bison had averaged 35.4 points and 421.2 yards of total offense while winning their first five games. The Redbirds held NDSU to two touchdowns and two field goals and 325 yards.

“The Southern (Illinois) and Missouri State games we came out hard but didn’t finish as well,” said safety Clayton Isbell. “Today we played pretty well all four quarters. This game we tackled a lot better. We definitely upped the intensity coming off the bye week.”

Isbell and linebacker Shanon Reid registered nine tackles each to top ISU.

“Every snap it was hand to hand,” Reid said. “There was no up and down. I felt like we were attacking them, and they came with the same thing. I feel like both sides of the ball were going at it.”

Reid was grateful to complete the game. He had been ejected in the first half of two previous contests because of targeting penalties.

“It was being able to be accountable to play all four quarters knowing I left those guys out there last week with the targeting call,” he said. “I was happy to compete with those those guys knowing we had chances to make plays.”

Four Bison possessions ended in ISU territory without points, two turned away by Isbell and Iverson Brown interceptions.

The Redbirds also stopped a fourth-and-2 from the 10 when lineman Noah Hickcox denied a rush by quarterback Quincy Patterson.

“It was a tough assignment for them to go out there on a short field and keep them off the board a couple times,” said Spack. “That was pretty impressive.”

Linebackers Zeke Vandenburgh and Damien Jackson had seven tackles each. Vandenburgh was credited with 1½ tackles for loss. Safety Dillon Gearhart had ISU’s lone sack.

Jefferson rusty?

ISU quarterback Bryce Jefferson completed only 4 of 18 passes for 40 yards in his first action since the first quarter against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 18. Jefferson, who returned from a sprain to his throwing shoulder, was sacked five times and intercepted twice.

“You have to assume there is some of that,” Spack said when asked if Jefferson appeared rusty. “He had a bender (pass route) open and he missed it. He usually makes that throw. I’m sure some of that is he hasn’t played in three, four weeks.”

Back up Jackson Waring took over for two series in the second half. But with the Redbirds starting at their own 6- and 1-yard lines, Waring was dealt a difficult hand before Jefferson returned.

“That was a really tough assignment. We couldn’t give him an open field scenario where we could see exactly what he could do,” said Spack of Waring. “We wanted to dust the rust off (of Jefferson) some more and see where it goes. That (use Waring) is something we could always do during a game.”

Extra points

ISU received an 18-second splash of publicity from ESPN Saturday morning when the Redbirds’ series of throwback helmet decals (including Saturday’s Runnin’ Redbird) was featured in a “Gear Up” segment.

Normal Community senior defensive back Camden Maas was among the potential recruits on the ISU sideline before the game. Also on hand was Durand-Pecatonica lineman Jake Anderson, who has committed to sign with the Redbirds.

Tony Jones, a first team all-Gateway Conference defender for ISU in 1990-91, was the Redbirds’ honorary caption for the pregame coin toss.

Next up

ISU (2-4, 0-3 in the Missouri Valley) hits the road to face South Dakota next Saturday in a 1 p.m. game in Vermillion, S.D.

The Coyotes are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Valley after a 34-21 road victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Former Normal West standout Carson Camp is South Dakota’s quarterback.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

