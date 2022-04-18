Watch now: Darius Burford says Illinois State basketball was 'just an opportunity I couldn't pass up'

NORMAL — Darius Burford wasn't looking to leave Elon University. Then Elon head coach Mike Schrage joined Duke's staff, and the Bolingbrook High School graduate decided it might be time to explore the NCAA transfer portal.

When the sophomore guard made a visit to Illinois State's campus this weekend, he found what he was looking for.

The 6-foot, 166-pound Burford announced Sunday night he would be transferring to ISU and play for the Redbirds beginning in the fall. He was the second commitment that new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff received this weekend as Virginia guard Malachi Poindexter also decided to sign with the Redbirds.

Burford and Poindexter each will have three years of eligibility at ISU. Pedon can't comment on recruits until he receives a signed financial aid agreement.

"Coach Pedon checked all of my boxes. He told me everything I wanted to know and everything I wanted to hear," said Burford. "Going into this process was all new to me. Having a coach like Coach Dak (Andrew Dakich) coming with me, it's just been great. It was an opportunity I just couldn't pass up."

Dakich was Elon's director of basketball operations before joining Pedon as an ISU assistant coach.

Burford led Elon this season in scoring with a 13.4 average while making the all-Colonial Athletic Association third team. He also contributed 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 45.5% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 71.3% at the line.

During his freshman year at Elon in the 2020-21 season, Burford was on the CAA Rookie Team after contributing 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

"I see myself fitting in every way (at ISU). I'm a player that is trying to do anything it takes to win," said Burford. "If that means making the game easier for my teammates, assisting or scoring for myself, or playing lockdown defense .. whatever it takes to win is the kind of player I am. Whether it's diving on the floor for loose balls, I'm down for whatever. I just want to win at the end of the day."

Burford said he is a "loyal guy" who thought he would play his entire career at Elon, which is located in North Carolina.

"I'm a loyal guy. I stayed all four years in my high school and all three years in my middle school if you want to go back that far," he said. "Once I make a decision I try to stick with it. But with what happened with Schrage, it was tough. I was trying to give it a little time to decompress and think about my whole situation. Me and my family came to the conclusion that this would be the right decision for me."

Burford isn't a stranger to Redbird Arena. Bolingbrook played Belleville West in the Class 4A sectional championship game in 2019, losing 72-60. Interestingly, Belleville West's star in that game, E.J. Liddell, was recruited to Ohio State by Pedon.

"I had a dunk in that game," said Burford.

Getting in on the ground floor of a program with a new coach was enticing to Burford, who said he wasn't recruited to ISU out of high school.

"It always feels great going into a new opportunity," he said. "There's a lot of uncertainties that go with it, but at the same time I'm just happy. Just the connection I have with Dakich, he spoke highly of Coach (Pedon) and whole staff really. I met the guys and I feel we can really do something special starting year one."

Burford, who is a finance major, is happy the two-hour commute to games will be more convenient for his parents, Daniel and Zarinah.

"My brother (Daniel) and sister (Samirah) came to some games. My parents already were coming to my games at Elon. Imagine the support I'm going to have now," he said. "I saw the fans there (at ISU). They showed me a presentation. I'm excited to get it going and feel the love. I felt the love on my visit. I'm excited to really feel it on the court. The school looked amazing. The classrooms looked amazing. I'm just excited."

Poindexter hails from Mineral, Va. The 6-2, 190-pound Poindexter walked on at Virginia in the 2020-21 season, appearing in three games, before receiving a scholarship.

He played in 19 games this season, averaging 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds. Poindexter scored a season-high seven points with three assists against Fairleigh Dickinson. He played 13 minutes at Duke in a 69-68 Virginia win on Feb. 7.

“I love all of my teammates. I love the coaching staff. They’ve been very supportive throughout the process,” Poindexter told CavsCorner earlier this month. “So it was definitely a tough decision, but I felt that I really needed to play basketball and I felt like I could have a better chance of doing that somewhere else.”

ISU has now received three commitments. Colton Sandage, a 6-2 guard from Western Illinois and a Bloomington High School graduate, signed last week.

The Redbirds have seven scholarship players who went into the NCAA transfer portal and still have four scholarships available.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

