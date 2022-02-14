Watch now: Dan Muller tells players "sorry I couldn't do better for them" as Illinois State coach

NORMAL — Dan Muller said he wanted Illinois State to hold a good practice Sunday in anticipation of Tuesday's 7 p.m. game against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.

Afterwards, Muller gathered his players and staff together to deliver a bombshell — he was being fired as the Redbirds' head basketball coach effective at season's end.

"My message was simple — I'm sorry," said Muller on Monday about what he told his stunned team. "That's it. It's not on the assistants or players in that locker room, but on me. I'm sorry I couldn't do better for them. I love them and tried to talk with what's next."

ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan gave Muller, who has two years left on his contract, the news on Sunday morning.

Brennan let Muller have the option whether he wanted to finish out the season, which has five games left plus the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Muller said he would like to stay, but only if it was good with the players. When the players said they wanted Muller to continue coaching them, it set up what could be an awkward final three weeks of the season.

"It will be hard for the players, and I will try to help them the most that I can while being understanding," said Muller. "We have a really tough game (Tuesday) night. We'll practice (Monday) and prepare for it and hope the players can have enough focus and energy to do that with the distraction and emotion involved and the uncertainty with what's next."

Muller hopes there is no special applause for him Tuesday or in the other two homes games left.

"I would prefer to cheer for the players as normal. It's about the players," he said. "It's going to be tough enough for me emotionally down the stretch here to hold it together. The more I can keep things normal the better."

Muller, 46, is in his 10th season as his alma mater's head coach. He has compiled a 167-150 record, but the Redbirds are 28-54 the last three seasons, including 11-15 this season.

ISU also appears headed to the MVC Tournament's play-in round for the league's bottom four teams for the fourth straight year.

When asked what he would like to tell ISU fans, Muller said a lot.

"I love Illinois State. Period. My biggest disappointment is that I didn't do a good enough job to bring multiple championships and NCAA tournament berths for No. 1, my players; No. 2, for my staff; and No. 3, for our fans," he said. "There's no question that's the biggest disappointment I have right there, that I couldn't get that done."

Brennan, who is declining interview requests until a new coach is hired, took over as ISU's athletic director in January 2021. Muller said he wasn't given notice before this season that the Redbirds had to win a certain amount of games.

However, Muller said he knew there was a possibility he could be fired if ISU struggled.

"I got great support this year from the new AD and the new president (Terri Goss Kinzy)," he said. "I'm smart enough to know you have to win to keep your job ... I thought we were going to have a good team and if not for some unfortunate circumstances we would have a really good team right now."

ISU was 8-7 until a 10-day shutdown in early January because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Then Sy Chatman, the team's second-leading scorer and top rebounder, was lost for the season on Jan. 23 with a knee injury.

The Redbirds have lost six of their seven games, including a 60-57 decision at Indiana State on Saturday.

Muller said there was "shock for a little bit, not anger, but sadness and surprise" when Brennan gave him the news on Sunday morning.

"We're losing too much. It's wins and losses right now. I'm smart enough to know we need to win," he said. "I didn't know for sure I would be fired, but I certainly knew there was a chance of it and hoped it didn't happen because I love this program and love these guys. I felt really good about next year, but that's OK. It's not my decision to make. The president and Kyle have been really good throughout the year."

Muller enjoyed considerable success in his first six seasons. He led ISU to its first MVC regular-season title since 1998, when he was a senior standout, when the Redbirds went 28-7 in the 2016-17 season and set a school record for victories while sharing the crown with Wichita State. Muller was named MVC Coach of the Year.

However, ISU couldn't end its NCAA tournament drought stretching back to 1998 when it lost to Wichita State in the MVC tourney final and was snubbed for an at-large tourney berth. ISU played in the National Invitation Tournament and lost to Central Florida in the second round.

The Redbirds also played in the 2015 NIT and advanced to three MVC Tournament championship games under Muller (2015, 2017, 2018).

"We have that one (MVC championship) ring which I'm incredibly proud of and graduated, after this year, 29 of our 30 seniors and one has one class to finish," said Muller, who was an Academic All-American at ISU. "But, hey, it's sports. You win and you lose. I love this team and feel terrible for my staff and players."

With all the players eligible to return next season, Muller thought ISU could be in position to win the league title. But Muller said it would even be hard to leave even if he thought the Redbirds weren't going to be a title contender.

"I hope these guys stay and win the league next year with whoever is here. We have some very good players," he said. "COVID hurt us. It just did. It hurt us last year and with seniors staying this year. COVID hurt our program more than others, but I just didn't navigate it very well."

While Sunday was difficult, Muller knows it wasn't the toughest day of the last 10 years.

That occurred in April 2015 when ISU associate head coach Torrey Ward and six Redbird boosters were killed in a plane crash while returning home from watching the NCAA championship game in Indianapolis on a foggy night.

"The last time I was in that locker room with uncontrolled tears (before Sunday) was that day," said Muller. He added Tony Wills, now ISU's director of player personnel and video and then a sophomore player, and John Putyrski, who was a team manager and now is director of basketball operations, were in the locker room on both occasions.

"I don't struggle a lot with perspective. No one should feel sorry for me. Period," said Muller. "There's way more worthy people of putting your time and energy into that. Certainly this isn't the hardest thing I've been through, but it is tough.

"It is emotional and a lot of sadness. But I still love Illinois State and appreciate the 14 wonderful years I've had here."

