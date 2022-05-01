Watch now: Dallas Baptist finds hitting stroke, knocks off Illinois State

NORMAL — Dallas Baptist blasted four home runs to salvage the final game of a Missouri Valley Conference baseball series with Illinois State, defeating the Redbirds 14-5 Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

ISU, which had taken the first two games, dropped to 17-22 and 5-7 in MVC play.

"We put our backs against the wall a little bit there. This weekend will help us," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "Hopefully we can build from there. We caught a couple breaks early on and our guys got confident as you do catch those breaks.

"In college baseball, you need to catch some of those breaks, and we certainly haven't caught any in a while."

Dallas Baptist (26-17, 6-6) led 6-5 after six innings and seized command in the seventh as Blayne Jones and Luke Heefner homered to highlight a seven-run outburst.

The first four innings consumed nearly two hours. Both teams scored twice in the first frame. Connor Olson's double drove in Jake McCaw and Nick Gile with the ISU runs.

Nate Rombach homered in the second and Ryan Wrobleski did the same in the fourth for the Patriots.

Luke Cheng's single chased home Gile in the third for ISU. Gile and Cheng knocked in a run each in the fourth.

'We knew we weren't having the season we wanted to. We saw this as a great opportunity," Cheng said. "DBU is a great team. This shows we can hang with them. Hopefully, this will be a turning point for us. Taking two out of three is great."

Gile accounted for four of the Redbirds' nine hits with three singles and a double in five at-bats.

The Patriots pounded out 18 hits after a combined 14 over the series' first two games.

"It was a good bounce back today. I thought our guys did a good job making adjustments," Dallas Baptist coach Dan Heefner said. "You've got to tip your cap to Illinois State. I thought they played really well this weekend. Their pitchers did a great job."

