Watch now: Colton Sandage, Seneca Knight trying to make most of one-and-done season with Redbirds

NORMAL — This is a one-and-done opportunity with Illinois State's basketball team for fifth-year seniors Colton Sandage and Seneca Knight. Consequently, they don't intend to take anything for granted.

Sandage and Knight are among six transfers brought in by new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff in the spring. While Darius Burford, Luke Kasubke, Joe Petrakis and Malachi Poindexter have at least two years of eligibility remaining, the 2022-23 season will be the end of the college road for Sandage and Knight.

A month into summer workouts with their new Redbird teammates, Sandage and Knight are determined not to have any regrets.

"There's definitely an urgency. It's my last year. I want to go out with a bang," said Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate who played the last two years at Western Illinois. "I want to win. I came here to win. I didn't come here to rebuild or do anything like that. I came here to win. These guys are working hard and we're doing great now."

Knight, who transferred to ISU after one season at Brigham Young, said his motivation is different than Sandage.

"I feel there's always a sense of urgency when it comes to something basketball related to me because it's become such a huge part of my life," said Knight, a native of New Orleans. "I just approach it the same way every time I get the opportunity to do something, whether it's the weight room or on the court."

Sandage, a 6-foot-2 guard who averaged 13.4 points per game last season for WIU, is the oldest player on an ISU squad without a true freshman or sophomore.

Being one of the team leaders is a role Sandage embraces despite being in the program a short time.

"Even when I was younger I always felt I had to be a leader. I was a quarterback in high school," said Sandage. "That's just an instinct of mine. I just want to win, so if I have to point someone in the right direction or do the right thing, I need to do that as a leader."

Knight is a powerfully built 6-6, 225-pound wing who showed as a sophomore at San Jose State he can be a big scorer when he averaged 17.1 points overall and 20.1 points in Mountain West Conference games during the 2019-20 season.

Just don't expect Knight to be chewing anyone out in the huddle.

"I do feel I have to be a leader especially with the experience I have. But I'm more of the type who leads by example, comes in and works hard and gets the job done instead of being the rah-rah guy," said Knight, who averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds for BYU last season.

"I like to show it by my play or how I get after it in the weight room or whatever other things we're doing. It's definitely one of the things, on a lot of teams, it's important seeing how people come in and work everyday. That stuff becomes contagious."

Tuesday's workout showed Sandage and Knight a lot about their new teammates.

Sandage said Pedon decided to skip a couple drills and instead wanted to see the team "compete" on the court.

"There was blood. That's what you love to see on a new team, everyone coming together and everyone hungry," said Sandage. "Everyone in workouts wants to get better and they're getting better. It's a real hungry team that plays hard."

After practice, Pedon introduced a Redbirds Olympic with teams drafted by Kendall Lewis and Burford. There will be competition outside the court with even the coaches included.

"One of the things is how we came close together in a short amount of time. The draft for Redbirds Olympics or hopping on a game when we get home," said Knight. "It feels like a brotherhood already and a family.

"I'm surprised to see how quick that happened and the other thing is the competitiveness and intensity in practice ... it shows we get after it and won't back down from anybody."

Sandage always has been known as a 3-point shooter. While he knocked down seven triples on the way to a career-high 33 points against Ball State last season, Sandage expanded his game and started at point guard for the first time in his career.

This summer, Sandage has tried to take another step.

"I'm working on my body more. I'm around the same weight (190 pounds), but in better shape," he said. "And really I'm just playing off two feet. Coach Pedon is big on playing on two feet, making the right decisions and not turning the ball over."

Knight said improving his 3-point shooting has been a focus after making 30.6% outside the arc last season at BYU and 29.7% for his career.

"The coaches have been getting in the gym with me, repping me out and working me out hard," he said.

Although all the players are learning a new system under Pedon, having everyone who has been through at least one Division I season is making for a quick transition.

Sandage and Knight also sense an intangible that can't be found on any stat sheet.

"One of the things I love is that no one wants to lose and no one is going to accept losing," said Knight. "Even when it comes to games like bowling we'll bring the intensity because that's something you've either got it or you don't."