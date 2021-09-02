Watch now: Chrishaya Dixon added to Illinois State athletics staff

NORMAL — Illinois State director of athletics Kyle Brennan has added another member to his senior staff, announcing Wednesday the hiring of Chrishaya Dixon as the department’s first assistant athletics director for equity, diversity and inclusion.

In her new role, Dixon will be responsible for supporting, developing, managing and implementing equity, diversity and inclusion strategies that promote and foster an accessible, welcoming, and affirming environment within Redbird Athletics.

“We are excited to add Chrishaya to our senior staff of administrators,” Brennan said. “Chrishaya will play an important role in helping move our department forward and strengthening our vision for a more inclusive department.

"We look forward to her building strong relationships with our student-athletes, coaches and staff and continuing to strengthen resources within our campus and the Bloomington-Normal community.”

Dixon is no stranger to Illinois State, as she has spent the past five years on campus as a graduate student and full-time staff member.

She currently serves as a program coordinator in leadership development at ISU, a role she began in January of 2019. In her work in leadership development, she rebuilt leadership programing that centers on equity and inclusion and assesses current programs and initiatives within the university.

“I am elated for the opportunity to join Redbird Athletics,” Dixon said. “As an alum, I cannot wait to begin the collaboration and advancement of equity, diversity and inclusion. We want to provide the best resources possible for our student-athletes and staff here at Illinois State and our goal is to be the best in the MVC in this space.

"It all begins with building relationships, and I can’t wait to start getting to know them, hear their stories and help them grow as leaders.”

A two-time graduate of ISU, Dixon earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice sciences in May 2016 and a master’s degree in recreation administration in May 2018.

