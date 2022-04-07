Watch now: Cermak sets Illinois State RBIs record in 3-home run game

MACOMB — Ryan Cermak was hit by a pitch, walked and was retired on a fly ball to left field in his first three trips to the plate Wednesday.

The Illinois State center fielder's day was about to get a lot more interesting.

Cermak clubbed grand slams in the fifth and sixth innings and added a two-run home run in the ninth as Illinois State outslugged Western Illinois, 15-7.

Cermak set a school record with his 10 RBIs as the Redbirds improved their record to 12-11 in the nonconference matchup.

"I saw the ball very well today," Cermak said. "The first grand slam his breaking ball hung a little bit, and I just tried hitting it hard. The second time up, seeing the bases loaded, I of course thought about doing it again but got to two strikes. I finally got my pitch and did it again.

"The next at-bat I was just trying to stay in my approach and hit it hard the other way and did just that."

ISU's leadoff hitter, Cermak boosted his season totals to 10 home runs and 23 RBIs.

"Today is a day Ryan will remember for the rest of his life," said ISU coach Steve Holm. "I've never seen someone have two grand slams in the same game let alone in back-to-back innings. What a performance by Ryan and the guys in front of him to get on base."

Jake McCaw added two hits and three RBIs for ISU. Kyle Soberano scored four runs.

Kolton Scherbenske, the third of seven Redbird pitchers, was the winner after striking out the side in the fifth.

Western's record slipped to 3-22.

