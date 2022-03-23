Watch now: Cermak, McCaw power Illinois State past Illinois-Chicago

NORMAL – Ryan Cermak returned from a COVID-19 absence to blast home runs in his first two at-bats and Jake McCaw stroked four hits Wednesday as the Illinois State baseball team defeated Illinois-Chicago 9-5 in nonconference action at Duffy Bass Field.

“Coming back from COVID, I wasn’t expecting too much,” Cermak said. “I was just trying to hit the ball hard. The first one went out was a great way to start the game.”

Cermak smacked a 2-2 breaking ball from Flames’ starter Chris Torres over the left-field wall. In the third, Cermak connected on a 1-1 pitch from reliever Zak Gould to center field with Kyle Soberano aboard for a 3-0 lead.

ISU, which evened its record at 8-8, added two more third-inning tallies. A McCaw single drove home Connor Olson and Nick Gile doubled in McCaw.

Sean Sinisko tuned up for a weekend start with a scoreless first inning before Colin Wyman got the Redbirds through the fourth by retiring all nine batters he faced with three strikeouts.

“Colin’s our utility pitcher, like our Swiss army knife,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He’s been so valuable for us the last couple years. He can spin his slider pretty much at will.”

“I’ll go in whenever we need to save pitching,” said Wyman, who improved to 2-0 with the win. “I felt great. I might have been able to get one more (inning). But I had just thrown a couple days ago so they said we’ll shut you down here.”

UIC (5-11) scored twice in the fifth with Breck Nowik sending reliever Keegan Gagliardo’s second pitch deep for a home run.

Gile got those two runs back with a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the fifth after a walk to Adrian Flores.

The Flames pulled within 7-5 with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh. ISU doubled its advantage when Jonathan Sabotnik singled home McCaw and Flores scored on a Luke Cheng fielder’s choice in the seventh.

Cameron Mabee and Jared Hart set UIC down in order in the eighth and ninth, respectively. Both fanned two as seven ISU hurlers combined to strike out 13.

