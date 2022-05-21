Watch now: Cermak, McCaw play final Illinois State home games

NORMAL – Ryan Cermak watched and applauded as the Illinois State baseball team’s departing seniors were honored after Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Southern Illinois.

Yet everyone involved knows that Cermak, despite having two years of eligibility remaining, is also leaving the Redbirds after the conclusion of the season.

“I was taking it all in,” Cermak said. “I wasn’t thinking too much about it during the game. But I think either the eighth or ninth inning I really thought to myself ‘wow, this is it.’ ”

ISU’s center fielder has attracted professional scouts all season and is expected to be selected in the top three rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft in July.

Cermak is draft eligible because he is in his third season with the Redbirds. The 2020 season was curtailed by pandemic shutdowns.

MLB Pipeline lists Cermak as the No. 61 prospect for the Draft. That would translate to a second round selection. Baseball America has Cermak at No. 105.

“I’m hoping a team will take a chance on me,” said Cermak, “and I’ll grow even more from there.”

Cermak possesses an enviable combination of power and speed of defense and offense.

A highlight reel defender in center, Cermak enters next week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with 19 home runs (tied for second in ISU single-season history), 41 RBIs, a .339 batting average and eight stolen bases.

“We don’t know that,” Redbirds coach Steve Holm joked of it being Cermak’s final home game. “But I don’t think there is enough NIL money in the country to keep him. I think the MLB Draft is doing to speak well for him.

“He obviously has played tremendously well for us. Moving to the outfield really allowed him to propel and play a lot looser, play more like his pants are on fire. He’s certainly been a special player for us.”

The Redbirds closed the regular season winning one of three games from Southern Illinois. The Salukis prevailed 9-8 on Thursday before ISU took the first game of Friday’s doubleheader 4-1 and dropped the nightcap 7-1.

Here are six other takeaways from the series.

McCaw bids farewell

ISU first baseman and Normal Community High School graduate Jake McCaw also played his final home game as a Redbird on Friday.

The COVID waiver year of 2020 offers another year of eligibility, but McCaw is also looking toward a professional opportunity. He is batting .300 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

“It’s been a good ride, a lot of fun,” McCaw said. “I’m glad I came here. I got everything out I put into it.”

McCaw is less a certainty to be drafted than Cermak, but Holm believes McCaw has elevated his stock this season.

“Jake did a lot this year and a lot last year,” said Holm. “Ryan brought so many people (scouts) here. Jake got a chance to play in front of so many eyes and he certainly played well many days.”

McCaw plans to move to Arizona and complete his ISU master’s degree in business administration online if his baseball career is over.

“I would love to get a chance, but nobody ever knows,” he said. “I feel like I performed well enough to get a chance. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll be fine. I’ll move on with life. I’m smart enough to get a good job.”

Initial contributions

Two of the Redbirds expected to step into more prominent roles with the departures of Cermak, McCaw and third baseman Nick Gile are JT Sokolove and JP Gauthier.

The speedy Sokolove has become a starting outfielder late in the season and was 5-of-11 with four runs scored and three RBIs in the SIU series. Gauthier, who does not have a set position, was 4-of-11 in three games against the Salukis.

“You’re seeing the young guys get more and more comfortable,” said Holm.

Protecting your Hart

Jared Hart, ISU’s Thursday starter, departed after three innings and 56 pitches with an eye on starting the MVC Tournament opener on Tuesday in Springfield, Mo.

“We planned to get him about 50 pitches. We went just a tick over that,” Holm said. “That was the the idea to line him back up for next week and give us the best chance there.”

Holm said Hart would “most likely” start Tuesday’s 1:30 p.m. tournament opener against host Missouri State.

Stranger things

The first inning on Thursday produced a quite unusual occurrence that caused a nine-minute delay and a rulebook consultation.

With the bases loaded and none out, Southern’s Ryan Rodriguez sent a fly ball toward the right-field line. ISU right fielder Connor Olson made the catch on the foul line, but his throw toward home faded into foul territory and hit Rodriguez.

The umpiring crew initially sent baserunner Jack Rigoni back to third base but then called Rigoni out because of the interference of Rodriguez.

That brought Salukis coach Lance Rhodes out of the dugout for a second time with a rulebook in hand. But after consulting the rules, the umpires stuck with their second interpretation.

Stewarts back at DBF

Former Normal West and Illinois State player Brock Stewart attended Friday’s doubleheader along with his father Jeff, a former ISU head coach and current major league scout.

Brock Stewart is recovering from Tommy John surgery and a separate operation to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Having last appeared in the major leagues with Toronto in 2019, the 30-year-old Stewart hopes to be ready to throw to hitters and sign with another major league organization sometime this summer.

Brock and his wife Chrissy became parents for the first time in March with the birth of Jett Jeffrey Stewart.

Rigoni left stranded

Salukis center fielder and leadoff man Jack Rigoni started all three games of the series with a single.

Rigoni was left on base on each occasion.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

