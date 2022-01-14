Watch now: Bullman shines, other takeaways from Illinois State victory

NORMAL – It appears Kate Bullman’s Illinois State women’s basketball teammates have finally gotten through to her.

“I think it’s all the outside energy and praise from my teammates,” said Bullman. “They keep saying ‘you got this, keep going.’ Throughout the season I gain more confidence. My teammates have always known it’s been there in me. I just had to find it.”

Bullman’s emerging talent made a noisy arrival at Redbird Arena on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 sophomore posted career highs of 15 points, 13 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals in ISU’s 65-49 victory over Valparaiso.

The six blocks were the most by a Redbird since Hannah Green rejected a school-record eight shots in 2017.

ISU coach Kristen Gillespie believes Bullman made tremendous strides over the summer and during preseason practice. Yet it didn’t show up on the court early on with just 19 points over the first 11 Redbird games.

The Jan. 1 win over Bradley was a portent of things to come as Bullman scored 12.

“She struggled a little bit early on and she embraced that,” said Gillespie. “She didn’t shy away from those struggles. She stayed the course, kept her head down and kept working. You look back over the last four games, and she’s been a huge difference in our team on both ends of the floor.”

Bullman’s four first-half blocks were a career high. She added two more in the second half.

“I was a shot blocker in high school. That’s something I wanted to bring here,” she said. “I hadn’t really found the timing yet. But it came with the confidence. My timing has been there. It’s always been there. I just had to find it.”

Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said Bullman “had a great game. She was tremendous on the boards. She was very active on offense. Her length seemed to bother Shay (Frederick) a little bit. We were not able to get her to the rim and get the finishes she normally gets.”

Here are six other takeaways from the ISU victory:

And then there were two

At 8-7 overall, ISU is among just two remaining undefeated teams in Missouri Valley Conference play at 4-0.

Southern Illinois is 3-0. Preseason favorite Missouri State is 2-1 after Northern Iowa defeated the Bears on Thursday.

Crompton closing in

Redbird junior Mary Crompton missed her first five shots from 3-point range but connected on three of her last four on her way to 13 points.

Crompton raised her career 3-pointer total to 182, one behind Jaci McCormick for fourth place on the all-time ISU list.

Wilson delivers

Junior DeAnna Wilson scored 18 points and drew 10 fouls on Valpo defenders.

"They clogged the lanes so I knew me posting up hard would get my teammates shots at the other side of the court," Wilson said.

Minor setback

ISU junior Hannah Kelle had a boot on her right foot and did not play. Kelle had returned from a foot injury that had sidelined her since her freshman season to play in the Redbirds’ last two games.

“It’s just a minor setback,” said Gillespie. “She hasn’t done anything in two years really. It was a little bit of a flair up. We’re being ultra cautious putting her in a boot. She has a tendon in her foot that is not real happy with her.”

Missing Weinman

Valpo played without leading scorer Carie Weinman (11.7 points per game) for the fifth straight game because of a twisted ankle.

“She was given the go ahead to try to get a couple minutes possibly this weekend,” Evans said. “But we’re going to take it slow and make sure we get her back to 100 percent so we’ve got her back for the end of the season.”

Next up Loyola

ISU stays home to meet Loyola (10-6, 2-3 in the MVC) in a 6 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Redbird Arena.

“They are one of the better defensive teams in our league. We really have to get the ball moving. We can’t have the ball die on one side,” Gillespie said. “They have one of the better post players in the league in Ali Day. In the past, she’s given us a little bit of trouble.”

Day averages 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-1 senior scored 44 points and snared 22 rebounds in three games against ISU last season.

The Redbirds topped the Ramblers twice in the regular season before Day scored 23 in a 61-60 Loyola win in the first round of the MVC Tournament.

