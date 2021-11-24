Watch now: Buffalo scores inside, outside to race past Illinois State in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico — When Howard Fleming Jr. sank back-to-back 3-pointers with 7:53 left in the first half, Illinois State looked like it survived Buffalo's initial surge Wednesday.

The Bulls, the Mid-American Conference favorite, just put their heads down and attacked the rim relentlessly as ISU's interior defense broke down.

Buffalo scored 28 points in the paint in the first half while building a 15-point lead. ISU never got within single digits in the second half as Buffalo took a 106-90 victory in the Cancun Challenge's third-place game at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.

Kendall Lewis sank all five of his 3-point attempts and paced the Redbirds, who dropped to 2-4, with 22 points. Sy Chatman added 21 points while Antonio Reeves had 17 and Josiah Strong 15. ISU shot 51.5% from the field and sank 12 of 27 attempts outside the arc.

Josh Mballa, a Mid-American all-preseason first-team selection, paced Buffalo (3-2) with a career-high 29 points. The Bulls shot 52.6% from the field, went 12 of 20 outside the arc and scored 56 points in the paint.

Buffalo grabbed a 41-30 rebounding advantage, pulling down 14 offensive boards which led to 21 second-chance points.

Chatman scored on a rebound and was fouled to start the second half, drawing ISU within 49-36. But Chatman couldn't complete the three-point play, and the Redbirds never got closer the rest of the way as Buffalo's lead swelled as high as 78-55.

Buffalo jumped out to a 20-9 lead with the game only six minutes old. Williams' layup put the Bulls ahead, 27-14, before ISU went on a 10-0 run, capped by Fleming's pair of treys to get within 27-24.

The Bulls followed with their own 10-0 run to regain control. Lewis' third 3-pointer of the first half got ISU within 43-34 before Mballa scored the last six points to give Buffalo a 49-34 halftime lead.

ISU returns home on Thanksgiving Day and faces Division II Purdue Northwest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.