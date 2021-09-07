Watch now: Brock Spack on brink of Illinois State football history

NORMAL — Early in his Illinois State coaching tenure, Brock Spack, his wife Aimee and dog Chase were walking in their Bloomington neighborhood when Aimee came upon a realization.

“It was a fall night, dusk and she said ‘Brock, this is the best place we’ve ever lived,’” Spack recalled Tuesday. “I said, ‘Yeah, you’re right. It is.’”

As the Spacks were falling in love with Bloomington-Normal, Illinois State football fans were loving the results with Spack at the helm of the Redbirds.

From a three-win improvement over the previous season in his first year of 2009 to an FCS national championship game appearance to cap the 2014 season to a quarterfinal playoff run in 2019, Spack has made a mark on Redbird football that no coach before him can touch.

That mark will include the top spot on ISU’s career coaching victories list with the Redbirds’ next win.

After a triumph over Butler on Saturday allowed Spack to tie the record. The first opportunity to break it comes Saturday in a 4 p.m. (Central) nonconference game against Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“I really don’t think about it a whole lot. When my career is over, I will think it’s pretty cool,” Spack said. “You have to find your niche and this has been kind of mine. It’s been a good fit for me, and I hope I’ve been a good fit for Illinois State.”

Early in his 13th season, Spack’s ledger stands at 86-53. He is tied with Edwin Struck, who required 20 seasons to reach 86 and was 86-78-14 from 1945-64.

“I think about the level of play we’ve played at during our tenure has been pretty high and consistent,” said Spack. “I hope that’s what it means, that we were consistently a good program.

“I think about all the players and the coaching staff guys that have been through here. The current staff has been awesome. But it’s mostly the players, how hard those guys worked even in some of the tough times when we first came. Guys stuck it out and didn’t quit. They set the foundation for what was to come.”

ISU had suffered only one losing full season under Spack.

The Redbird program had one 10-win season, three playoff appearances and three playoff wins to its name when Spack left his job as Purdue defensive coordinator to become a head coach for the first time.

Under Spack, ISU has amassed three 10-win campaigns, five playoff appearances and seven playoff wins.

“The biggest thing has been the element of toughness, toughness and hard work,” said ISU defensive backs coach Cody Deti, the only assistant coach who has been with the Redbirds throughout the Spack era. “He preaches that day in and day out. Hard work, playing disciplined. It goes a long way in close ballgames and playoff runs against teams you might be a little outmatched against.”

Growing up in Rockford, about all Spack knew about Bloomington-Normal was the state football championship games were held at ISU’s Hancock Stadium.

“To come here to live, I think those of you who grew up here take it for granted how nice of a town this is and all the things you’ve got here,” he said. “It’s a really impressive place. We need to hold our head high and our chest pumped out a little bit.”

Mike Banks was a four-year starter at cornerback for Spack who played on the national runner-up squad. As an ISU assistant, Banks works with Spack on a different level.

“It’s the toughness. Players do a great job of taking in that message with the buy in,” Banks said. “He’s been preaching we’ve got to get that culture back (after a 1-3 spring) and what it takes to be consistent winners. Our guys have been able to come out there every day and put that stuff on display.”

On the job for less than a year, ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan already has an extremely favorable impression of Spack.

“He’s an amazing coach, but more importantly an amazing person,” said Brennan. “He cares about our student-athletes as individuals. He tries to build men of character who will move on and be fathers and husbands and contributing members of society.

"We all know he can coach the game of football. It’s his care about people around him that impresses me.”

Senior offensive lineman Trey Georgie has seen plenty of Spack since first arriving on campus from Lawrence, Kan., in 2016.

“I would have to say adaptive leadership. He really listens to the players, their needs and concerns,” Georgie said. “He works with us on what we want and what we need and what he thinks is best. Coming together as one team and one program is something essential to him and vital to success.”

Spack’s name has come up in several coaching searches over the years. He said he has turned down “three, maybe four” head coaching offers from FBS programs.

“One was really close. I just thought the timing was really bad. I just didn’t see it,” he said. “(Former Purdue) Coach (Joe) Tiller use to say if you’re going to take another job, you better be really excited about it. If you’re not excited about it, you shouldn’t take it.

"I haven’t gotten into anything I thought was better than this for me anyway. I didn’t want to leave. People here have been really good to me and my family. I felt like this was home.”

Spack is proud of the new east side of Hancock Stadium and eagerly anticipates the long sought indoor practice facility.

“Those would be cool things to leave behind,” he said. “They will march the program forward when the next cycle starts down the road.”

Exactly when that occurs remains to be seen. The 59-year-old Spack’s contract runs through the 2025 season.

“I haven’t thought about how long I’ll go. I really haven’t,” said Spack. “When it becomes time I’d rather be doing something else, I probably should be doing something else. I’m having fun with coaching.

"I don’t know if I’ll coach until I’m 70, but I might. I don’t want to rule it out."

