Watch now: Brian Jones to coach Illinois State's basketball team the rest of the season

NORMAL — The saga and awkwardness of Illinois State having a lame-duck basketball coach for the last three weeks of the season was settled Monday night.

Dan Muller, who was fired on Sunday but allowed to coach the team for the rest of the season, announced he didn't want to be a "distraction" and would be leaving immediately.

ISU associate head coach Brian Jones was named interim coach for the final five-regular season games — beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena — and for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

“Dan informed me of his decision today to step away from coaching for the remainder of the season,” said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan in a statement. “We are thankful for Coach Muller’s contributions as a coach and student-athlete, and we appreciate Coach Jones stepping up to lead our program during this transition.

"We will continue to support our student-athletes as we begin our national pursuit for the next leader of Redbird Men’s Basketball.”

Brennan said on Sunday, when announcing Muller was being fired with two years left on his contract, he would not have any more to say until a new coach was hired after a 30-day wait.

Jones, who is in his third season with the Redbirds, has previous head coaching experience.

The Rock Island native joined ISU after spending 13 seasons as the head coach at North Dakota, where he helped the school transition from Division II to Division I. He guided the Hawks to the 2017 NCAA Tournament and was named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year.

Jones led North Dakota to six post-season berths and three appearances in Big Sky Tournament championship games.

Prior to his time with the Hawks, Jones spent seven seasons at Iowa working under Steve Alford, including five as assistant coach. During his time as an assistant coach the Hawkeyes went 98-64, won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and received three NCAA Tournament invitations.

Ironically, Jones' first game as ISU interim head coach will be against UNI, where he played four seasons from 1990-94.

MVC coaches' take

Dana Ford is Dan Muller's best friend in the coaching profession. When Muller took the ISU job in 2012, his first move was to bring in Ford as associate head coach.

Even though Ford left ISU after two years to become Tennessee State's head coach, he and Muller still would usually talk a couple times a week. That continued when Ford joined the Valley and took over as Missouri State's head coach in 2018.

Ford, who played at ISU from 2002-06, said he was "keeping Dan, his family and everyone involved in our prayers" during Monday's MVC Coaches Zoom meeting.

"You never want to see anyone lose their job," said Ford. "Coaching is a very difficult profession, but it doesn't define who you are as a person. As coaches we all know what line of work we're choosing. It's a choice for all of us. No one makes you do this. It's just unfortunate to see."

The dean of MVC coaches, UNI's Ben Jacobson, applauded what Muller has done for ISU and the league.

"In our conversations about what's good for this league, Dan has been as big a proponent as anyone that I have gotten to know in the last 10 years," said Jacobson. "That stems from his time as a player and what Illinois State means to him, and he's continued that as a coach.

"He's a really good friend and I'm thinking about him."

Jacobson recalled the Redbirds' 2017 squad that shared the MVC regular-season title and the 2015 team that lost to UNI in the MVC Tournament championship game.

"Their team that went 17-1 (in 2017) was one of the better teams we've seen in the last 10 years," said Jacobson. "We played them for the championship at Arch Madness (in 2015), and we had a heck of a second half. We were a really good team. If we didn't have that half this (ISU) team goes to the NCAA Tournament.

"He's had two or three legit chances to go to the tournament, and it hasn't worked out. But that doesn't take away from who he is and what he's meant for our league."

The coach of ISU's biggest rival also sympathized with Muller.

"I feel for Dan. I think he's a great guy and a good coach," said Bradley's Brian Wardle. "It's a tough business we're in, very tough, and a lot of things are outside our control that a lot of people don't understand. I respect Dan a great deal and he knows that."

Darian DeVries played for UNI and against Muller in the 1990s and has coached against him at Drake the last four years. DeVries said everyone involved in coaching knows what everybody else goes through.

"I think a lot of Dan as a person more than as a coach," said DeVries. "I have a lot of respect for him in all aspects."

Maybe more than anyone else in the league, Evansville coach Todd Lickliter knows what Muller is going through. Lickliter was fired at Iowa in 2010.

"You coach this game because you have passion and love it, and we know that's the way it can go," said Lickliter. "But it doesn't soothe it any. It's still painful."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.