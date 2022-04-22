Watch now: Bradley's Kisting handcuffs Illinois State in Braves' win

NORMAL — Bradley freshman Jacob Kisting blanked Illinois State on two hits over seven innings Friday at Duffy Bass Field as the Braves grabbed a 3-1 victory in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference series.

Bradley moved to 12-19 overall and 4-3 in the MVC. ISU slipped to 14-18 and 2-5 in the Valley.

“I thought their kid threw great,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “He beat us with balls up in the zone that got on us a little bit more than we anticipated. Ultimately, you’ve got to string together more hits than that to win a game.”

Kisting (6-3) walked two and struck out six while throwing 111 pitches. The right-hander's fastball sat in the 86-89 mph range.

“He was quick to the plate,” said Holm. “So there was a timing element to it. It wasn’t just pure stuff. He didn’t give us a whole lot of pitches to hit either.”

Redbirds starter Jared Hart (2-1) matched Kisting for six innings, but was stung by a leadoff walk in the seventh.

Jackson Chatterton stole second after that walk, took third as ISU center fielder Ryan Cermak made a spectacular diving catch of a Peter Hansen drive to right center and scored on a Jack Lincoln single up the middle as Hart's glove narrowly missed the grounder.

“We knew we were kind of pressing our luck running him out there for the seventh it being only his second start,” Holm said. “He’s probably the most competitive guy we’ve got. There were a couple close pitches and a chopper up the middle that beat him. You’re going to take those chances all day long with your best guy.”

Hart allowed five hits, struck out three and issued three walks.

Bradley bumped that edge to 3-0 against ISU reliever Erik Kubiatowicz.

Keaton Rice ripped a one-out double before Carson Husmann launched a two-run home run to left field.

The lone Redbird run came in the eighth. Kyle Soberano singled and was forced at second on a Cermak fielder's choice. Cermak took third on a Greg Nichols single and sprinted in on a Jake McCaw sacrifice fly.

Bradley reliever Taylor Catton notched his third save, allowing one run and fanning three over the final two innings.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m.

