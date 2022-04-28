Watch now: Bradley overcomes Illinois State softball

NORMAL – A replay review upheld a call that prevented Illinois State’s tying run from scoring in the sixth inning, and Bradley bashed two solo home runs in the seventh to take a 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference softball victory Wednesday at Marian Kneer Stadium.

The Redbirds had two runners on base when Casey Jefferson grounded a ball sharply up the middle.

Bradley shortstop Addie Welsh’s dive kept the ball in the infield and deflected it to second baseman Lucy Mead, who scooped up the ball and narrowly tagged second ahead of ISU runner Dayna Kennedy.

Abby Knight had raced around to score from second so ISU coach Melinda Fischer challenged the call, which was upheld upon review

“The ball bounces that way sometimes,” Fischer said. “I honestly didn’t see it. I was trying to get Abby across the plate (as the third base coach). So I thought it was a good thing to challenge. We had one left and it was the sixth inning. Might as well.”

Here are five other takeaways from the midweek MVC contest.

Bradley takes season series

The Braves (23-21 overall) claimed the deciding game in a split season series. The teams played in Peoria on April 19 with the Braves winning the first game 4-3 and ISU claiming the nightcap 6-1.

The contest also was key in the Valley race. Bradley (11-10 in the MVC) stayed ahead of the Redbirds (9-11). ISU is 19-25 overall.

Braves break on top

Bradley scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an Abbott Badgley home run. The Braves added two in the third on a two-run double from Samantha Smith.

ISU starter Hannah Ross left after three innings having surrendered six hits, walking none and striking out two.

“I thought they had some good swings off of her,” Fischer said. “They made a few adjustments with her since the last time they saw her.”

Fox provides relief

Amanda Fox relieved Ross and pitched three scoreless innings before being tagged for solo homers from Mead and Jordy van der Werf in the top of the seventh.

“She did well until the last inning,” Fischer said of Fox, who struck out four and walked one in four innings.

Bradley’s seventh-inning runs turned a realistic ISU comeback opportunity into a much more difficult task.

“We got back in there from a run scoring standpoint,” said Fischer. “I thought with being down one we had a shot definitely to get that in the last inning. You tack on those last two runs, and it’s tough to come back from that.”

Redbird rally

ISU’s two runs came in the fifth.

Kennedy singled and was ran for by Madi Bylak. Michele Calabrese walked and Reili Gardner’s single drove in Bylak.

Calabrese took third on Gardner’s hit and scored on a Delainey Bryant sacrifice fly to right field.

Next up

ISU plays its final three home games of the season this weekend against Valparaiso.

The Redbird and Beacons meet Saturday in a noon doubleheader and a noon single game Sunday.

