Watch now: Both coaches want part three, other takeaways from Illinois State women's loss

NORMAL – After two highly competitive regular season games won by the visitors, the Illinois State and Missouri State women’s basketball teams are destined for top four finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

That could mean a third matchup in the semifinals or finals of the MVC Tournament in Moline in March.

After Missouri State topped ISU 75-69 Friday at Redbird Arena, neither coach was shying away from another meeting.

“I just hope we get to see them again in Moline,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie.

Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton took it a bit further.

“Yeah. I don't mind the matchup honestly,” she said. “I think it brings a lot of competitive juices. They talk so that gets our kids going. I think that adds atmosphere, and it’s kind of a game for the fans and things like that. So no matter who we play, we got our eyes set on the prize.”

Here are five other takeaways while wishing Redbirds vs. Bears, part three, indeed does take place in Moline:

Another huge game approaches

While the loss to Missouri State dropped ISU out of first place in the MVC, the Redbirds could jump right back on top Sunday at 2 p.m. when Southern Illinois visits Redbird Arena.

The Salukis defeated Bradley on Friday and stand at 11-2 in the Valley. ISU is 11-3 with Missouri State at 10-3 and Northern Iowa in fourth at 9-4.

“It’s all how your frame it. Every game is huge down the stretch,” Gillespie said. “I know our heart in that locker room, and I know our mindset. I know we’ll bounce back.”

Three seniors to be honored

Sunday also is ISU’s final home game so JuJu Redmond, Kayel Newland and Lexy Koudelka will be honored on Senior Day.

“The three seniors have been the foundation of our program,” said Gillespie. “Embrace it. Let’s enjoy every moment of this.”

Redmond has a ball

Before the Missouri State game, Gillespie presented Redmond with a commemorative basketball in honor of Redmond hitting the 1,000-point career milestone.

Redmond scored 23 points against the Bears while continuing to make a case for MVC Player of the Year.

"This was a hard-fought 23 points. They made her life a living hell. They wanted to dictate what she did," Gillespie said. "I thought she really settled in.

"JuJu is the Player of the Year in our league. I will say this until I'm blue in the face. For her to get 23 after that type of defense was played ... They were trying to not let JuJu get JuJu points, and she still did."

Koudelka limited

Koudelka, a 6-2 senior, has played just five games this season after appearing in 84 and starting 24 over her first three seasons as a Redbird.

“It’s just her knees. She’s really limited in what she can do,” Gillespie said. “It’s a fast-paced game, and she’s limited in practice."

The ISU coach said Koudelka has been a valuable mentor to young post players Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Chloe Van Zeeland and Lexi Boles.

“She has really accepted her role,” said Gillespie. “We have a lot of post players who are young and inexperienced. She’s been a tremendous asset helping those younger players and providing leadership. She has had a hand print in so much of our success.”

The foul that wasn’t

Gillespie was clearly exasperated with the officiating crew most of the second half, but never more than in the fourth quarter when Missouri State’s Abigayle Jackson was called for a foul for wildly swinging her elbows after grabbing a rebound.

Redmond staggering backward sent the officials to look at video replay, apparently to determine if Jackson should be issued a flagrant foul.

Jackson was headed back to the Bears locker room possibly thinking she had been ejected when it was determined that not only was it not a flagrant foul, but it was not a foul at all.

“They said no contact was made so they weren’t going to reward that,” Gillespie said. “They said they did have the authority (to remove the foul). I feel like I have a good understanding, but I probably need to study all the fine print in the rulebook.”

The ISU coach also took issue with the explanation given when high contact was made on Redbirds Kenzie Bowers and Maya Wong.

“When we asked when Kenzie and Maya both got hit, it was with the forearm and not the elbow. We fouled them,” she said. “It is what it is. We all have lenses. We’re very biased in our lens because I love these guys and we’re going to fight right till the end. They saw something different.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

