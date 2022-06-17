Watch now: 'Bonding' begins as Illinois State basketball players get to know each other, coaches' expectations

NORMAL — Point guard Darius Burford is among six transfers brought in by new Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon and his staff. They're joining six scholarship players who stuck around from last season.

The start of summer school this week brought everyone together for the first time. Happily, Burford said name tags weren't really necessary.

"I feel like we've already starting the bonding process and we're almost there," said Burford, a Bolingbrook native who transferred from Elon. "Guys are hitting me up, 'let's get food and get in the gym.' Little things like that make it go fast. Give us another 2-3 weeks and we're going to be peas in a pod."

Pedon let the players compete in structured open gyms most of the first week before having a team meeting Thursday to set up formal workouts beginning next week.

"First of all I want to establish who we are, how we're going to play and what we're going to be about, on and off the floor," said Pedon. "That's important to me that they understand the foundation of our program ... focus on those building blocks we're going to start from and continue to expand."

Senior forward Kendall Lewis, the only returning starter from last season's 13-20 squad, believes understanding Pedon's "basic principles" are critical this summer.

"If we get the basic principles in during the summer then we can add new stuff (when school begins)," said Lewis, who averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while starting all 33 games. "Culture is a big thing with him, establishing who we are outside of the court. He always says little details come together to build the whole thing. Everyone has to be bought in."

Indeed, learning the new offensive and defensive schemes are only part of what Pedon wants to establish before school begins in the fall.

"We have a class called 'Beyond Hoops' that we're going to teach to our players," said Pedon, following what Ohio State did where he was an assistant before coming to ISU. "A lot of that focuses on the DNA of our program and of our core values, but also focuses on life skills.

"We talked during recruiting about development and our developmental model which is four-pronged — developing our student-athletes as people, players, students and as athletes. Most programs probably focus on players and athletes. We focus on all four areas because they're all important to us."

As a point guard, Burford knows a lot falls on his 6-foot shoulders to bring everyone together as quickly as possible.

He gladly accepts the responsibility.

"The coaches can only give us the blueprint. We have to go out and execute it," said Burford. "Getting to know each other and bonding with each other, that's the biggest thing."

Burford and his roommate, transfer guard Malachi Poindexter from Virginia, have helped set the early tone.

"Defensively I always come with the pressure. Malachi and Darius come in with the same intensity, too," said Lewis. "In open gyms they're the two going at it. I love it."

Burford said it's true.

"Playing against each other we compete. Every time we pick up we're always going against each other," said Burford. "Iron sharpens iron. It's really fun."

McChesney in Canada

Junior forward Liam McChesney won't join his teammates for a while. The British Columbia native is trying out for the Canadian under-23 team ahead of the GLOBL JAM Fives Tournament, which will be held July 5-10 in Toronto.

McChesney is among 22 players trying out. If he makes the squad, the 6-10 McChesney won't return to campus until the middle of July.

Pedon said junior forward Alston Andrews is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery and being held out for the time being. Newcomer Seneca Knight, a 6-7 wing who played last season at Brigham Young, had surgery on his thumb in the spring and will be brought along slowly.

Schedule update

Pedon said ISU's nonconference schedule has been set and will be announced when all the contracts are signed.

Rocco Miller, a college basketball bracketologist/analyst, reported on Twitter the Redbirds have a home-and-home series with Northwestern State. ISU goes to Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Nov. 12 with a return game Nov. 17 at Redbird Arena.

Pedon said a return game to Redbird Arena against Northern Kentucky from 2019 has been pushed back to the 2023-24 season.

ISU also is in the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 21-23 along with Akron, Kansas State, LSU, Nevada, Rhode Island, Tulane and Western Kentucky. Tourney pairings have not been released.

The Missouri Valley Conference schedule usually is released in late August or early September. For the first time there will be 20 MVC games instead of 18 with the league expanding to 12 teams.

Buckeyes in draft

Pedon will be at team workouts on Monday and Tuesday before reconnecting with two of his Ohio State players for the NBA Draft.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and Pedon are flying to New York City on Wednesday to spend the night before the draft with Malaki Branham, a guard who played one season with the Buckeyes and has been invited to the "green room" for Thursday's draft.

The next day Holtmann and Pedon will fly to Belleville to spend draft night with former Belleville West standout E.J. Liddell, an all-Big Ten forward who played three seasons with Ohio State. Liddell, the son of former ISU athletes Eric (football) and Michelle (volleyball), is expected to be picked in the latter half of the first round.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

