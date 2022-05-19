Watch now: Big seventh inning lifts Southern Illinois past Illinois State.

NORMAL -- Southern Illinois pushed across three sixth-inning runs and four more in the seventh to rally past Illinois State 9-8 Thursday at Duffy Bass Field.

The Salukis (39-13 overall) stayed in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference at 15-4. ISU slipped to 19-29 and 6-13 in conference action.

Southern scored the decisive runs in the seventh against ISU reliever Colin Wyman, who sported a 0.82 ERA and no walks in 22 innings of MVC work entering the game.

Wyman walked the leadoff hitter and a three-run home run from Corey Epps was the big blow of the four-run outburst.

"He obviously didn't have his best day," ISU coach Steve Holm said of Wyman. "He competed. He threw strikes. He's going after them and they hit a bomb. He kept pounding the zone and they got some hits. When you force the other team to beat you, I’m OK losing that way."

The Redbirds received two hits and three RBIs each from Luke Cheng and JT Sokolove. A freshman like Sokolove, JP Gauthier doubled twice, while Ryan Cermak had three hits.

ISU fell to 2-8 in MVC games decided by two runs or less.

Because of possible inclement weather Saturday, the Redbirds and Salukis will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Friday to wrap up the series.

