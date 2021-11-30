Watch now: 'Big' early test for Illinois State with Missouri State coming to start MVC action

NORMAL — Usually, Ryan Schmitt and Illinois State's other big guys would have another month to get them ready for the slew of physical post players awaiting them in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Except this season.

The MVC decided to play one league game early in December — instead of starting league action right after Christmas — in an effort to create a better nonconference schedule opportunity. Thus, ISU gets a chance to play at Wisconsin on Dec. 29.

But the earliest start in MVC history means the Redbirds face one of the league's best inside players four weeks earlier than usual. Missouri State (4-2) and 6-foot-9, 235-pound Gaige Prim face ISU (3-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

"I've heard a lot about them," said Schmitt of Prim, UNI's Austin Phyfe, Drake's Darnell Brodie and the other big MVC bodies. "I feel we're getting ready really well and we're preparing every day for the Valley."

Prim, an all-MVC first-team selection last season, is at the top of the MVC big man list. He is tied for third in the league in scoring (18.8 points per game), first in rebounding (10.3) and second in blocks (1.8).

ISU head coach Dan Muller said games already against the likes of Eastern Michigan, Murray State, Bucknell, Saint Louis and Buffalo have at least gotten the Redbirds bigs somewhat prepared.

"Prim is more talented offensive than a lot of those guys," said Muller. "But because of our schedule we do have experience against physical post players."

Schmitt, a 6-11, 220-pound junior who transferred from Des Moines Area Community College, is starting to settle in as Sy Chatman's backup after a slow start.

He'll need to be effective against Prim when Chatman isn't on the floor.

"Definitely my confidence has gone way up since I've gotten here," said Schmitt, who scored a season-high eight points in last Saturday's win over Division II Purdue Northwest. "It's taken me a little bit of time where I need to be, and I still have a lot more growth I need to do, but I'm happy how I'm progressing so far."

There could be a lot of points on the scoreboard as the MVC's top two scoring teams (ISU 83.3 points per game, Missouri State 81.5) get together.

The Redbirds' Antonio Reeves leads the Valley with a 21.3 scoring average, followed by Missouri State junior guard Isiaih Mosely at 19.3. Primm is tied with Southern Illinois' Lance Jones, followed by Chatman (17.2).

"They're really good offensively and we're becoming really good offensively," said Muller. "A lot of scoring is due to if you shoot it well. If we both shoot it well, it will be a high-scoring game."

Missouri State, picked to finish fourth in the MVC preseason poll, got off to a shaky start with a 99-94 loss at home to Southeast Missouri State. The Bears have won four of their last five, with the lone defeat coming at the buzzer to East Tennessee State (77-76) in the Naples Invitational.

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, a former Redbird player and associate coach, brought in two impact transfers to join an already veteran squad.

Donovan Clay, a 6-8 junior forward, came from MVC rival Valparaiso while sharpshooting guard Jaylen Minnett is a graduate transfer from IUPUI who is hitting 57.7% from 3-point range while averaging 13.8 points off the bench.

"We've done a good job sharing the ball despite the amount of guys we have who could be pretty high-level scorers," said Ford. "Isiaih Mosley, if he wanted, probably could average 30 a game and Prim 25, but they try to get their teammates involved. We have guys who take high-quality shots that make you efficient in basketball, and they try to share the ball."

Ford wasn't in favor of starting the MVC season with a game in early December. The Bears have been off a week since finishing third in Naples and met with former Missouri State star Alize Johnson, who is with the Chicago Bulls, on Monday night in Chicago while attending a Bulls game before busing to Normal on Tuesday.

"The hardest thing about playing a conference game this early is you don't know who your team is," said Ford. "We're still trying, and a lot of teams in the country are still searching. But we've got a game where there's a lot on the line and we have to get our guys ready to play."

On the other hand, Muller is excited about playing a league game before Christmas, much like he did as an ISU player in the 1990s.

"I like (students) being on campus for the first conference game. I just like the newness of a conference game right now," he said. "You can look at anyone's record, but we're all 0-0 for Wednesday night's game and the pressure that puts on every team. Because it's a home game, it's very important to protect our home court in conference."

