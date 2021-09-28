Watch now: Belmont to join Missouri Valley Conference for 2022-23 school year

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference is getting bigger in the latest installment of college conference realignment.

Belmont University president Gregory Jones announced Tuesday the Bruins will be officially joining the MVC on July 1, 2022. That will give the league 11 teams for the 2022-23 school year unless more expansion occurs.

Belmont is a private school located in Nashville, Tenn. The Bruins have been members of the Ohio Valley Conference since 2012.

“Joining the Missouri Valley Conference represents a natural step forward for our already high-achieving and well-respected programs,” Jones said. “Given the collective accomplishments of the conference and the prominence of its member institutions, we believe this is a great move for Belmont and sets us up for even greater success in the future.”

Belmont joins Illinois State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Loyola, Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Indiana State, Evansville and Valparaiso in the Valley.

“The Missouri Valley got better today. I don't think there's any question about that,” said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “We added one of the premier programs in the country. The program also happens to reside in one of the great cities in the country. With that momentum we're going to have to figure out how to take advantage of that, on the court in terms of sponsorships, championship play, NCAA appearances and even possible expansion.”

Jackson said adding another school, which would make for an even number for scheduling, isn't necessarily something that needs to be done immediately.

"I'm comfortable with 11. Maybe in my simplistic mind I just look at it as math," he said. "We all know several conferences that have 11 teams, and they've been able to function quite well. The approach by the Missouri Valley and our President's Council is very simple — if an institution appears on the radar and expresses an interest, and we think they can enhance us from a basketball perspective or media market perspective, we're going to have an interest.

"I don't think there's a floor in regards to how many schools we would play with and also don't think there's a ceiling with how many teams that we have participating in the Missouri Valley."

Jackson said he didn't think "it would be a stretch" to foresee a 20-game round-robin league schedule with 11 teams. He also said if another school is added it wouldn't necessarily be a public institution to make for a 6-6 split.

ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan is excited to see the league grow with a quality program such as Belmont joining the ranks.

"Commissioner Jackson and the entire MVC staff did a great job in identifying a quality program to add to our highly-competitive conference and help take us to new heights," said Brennan.

"Belmont is a proven winner and they will only improve the reputation of the league nationally. Bringing our schools into a great market in Nashville will only help grow our brand and we couldn’t be more excited to compete against the Bruins in 2022."

Belmont's men’s basketball program has won 20 conference championships since 2006 — the third-most nationally over that span (Gonzaga, Kansas). Belmont is among only four college basketball programs to win 19 or more games 16 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State). Belmont is 130-24 in conference games over the past nine seasons.

"The grind of a Missouri Valley regular-season schedule will be unlike anything we've ever faced. There are no gimmes," said Belmont men's head basketball coach Casey Alexander. "We fully recognize we have a challenge in front of us and it will take better, more consistent play for us to have the same level of success.

"I don't think we would be making this move if we didn't think Belmont had the resources and capability of doing so ... despite the challenge I'm very confident we'll hold our own."

ISU downed Belmont, 79-72, in the 2018-19 season opener at Redbird Arena after losing to the Bruins in Nashville, 100-89, in November 2017.

Women’s basketball at Belmont is coming off a historic season which included a fifth conference tournament championship in six years and an NCAA Tournament victory over Gonzaga.

Belmont has made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances in baseball, men’s tennis, women’s soccer and volleyball, among others, and boasts one of the strongest cross country programs in the South.

The MVC added Loyola in 2013 when Creighton left for the Big East Conference and Valparaiso in 2017 after Wichita State departed for the American Athletic Conference.

