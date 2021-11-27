Watch now: Antonio Reeves leads Illinois State past Division II Purdue Northwest

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves led the way with 20 points while Sy Chatman recorded his third double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as Illinois State downed Division II Purdue Northwest, 81-71, Saturday night at Redbird Arena.
Many of the Redbirds were in the stands and watched ISU's volleyball team rally to beat Loyola in five sets to capture the MVC Tournament title before they had to play.
"I like to schedule this game here because the first game after a trip like Cancun is often sloppy," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "It was a different day today with an awesome volleyball win. Over half my team watched the entire thing and were cheering the entire day. Just kind of an odd day."
Kendall Lewis added 10 points for the Redbirds, who shot 47.1% from the field and made 7 of 21 attempts outside the arc. ISU grabbed a 51-32 rebounding advantage, but committed 17 turnovers.
"We had some ups and downs. It was kind of sloppy here and there," said Muller. "I was most disappointed in our turnovers, without a doubt. But I knew it would be sloppy, so it was an important game for us."
Anthony Barnard scored 14 points to pace Purdue Northwest (2-4), which has a home game Sunday in Hammond, Ind.
ISU's biggest lead came at 79-60 on Howard Fleming Jr.'s basket with 3:50 left before the Pride finished the game on an 11-2 run with many of ISU's regulars still in the game.
Purdue NW, which was counting the game as an exhibition, used a 12-0 run to take a 24-21 lead midway through the first half. ISU took the lead to stay at 30-28 on Fleming's floater and took a 39-32 halftime lead.
The Redbirds had eight turnovers and went 2 of 8 outside the arc in the first half.
This story will be updated.
