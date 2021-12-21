Watch now: Antonio Reeves' double-double helps Illinois State to fourth straight victory

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds as Illinois State won its fourth straight game with an 81-64 nonconference victory against Texas-San Antonio at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.

Sy Chatman added 17 points, while Josiah Strong scored 12 and Mark Freeman contributed 10 points and eight assists as ISU improved to 8-5 after winning seven games last season. The Redbirds shot 55% from the field, including 9 of 23 outside of the arc.

UTSA (6-6) was led by 6-foot-11 center Jacob Germany with 17 points. The Roadrunners were held to 37.9% field goal shooting.

ISU stretched a 39-28 halftime lead to 47-30 early in the second half. UTSA cut the deficit to 49-39 on Dhieu Deing's 3-pointer with 14:21 left before the Redbirds went on a 13-0 run to put the game away.

ISU will be off until facing No. 24-ranked Wisconsin on Dec. 29 in Madison, Wis.

This story will be updated.

