Watch now: Antonio Reeves' 34 points spark ISU to exhibition rout over Davenport

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves wasn't out there at the start of Illinois State's exhibition game against Davenport (Mich.).

No problem. The junior guard quickly made up for it when he checked in with 15:59 left in the first half.

Reeves scored from all levels and poured in 34 points to lead the way as ISU routed Davenport, 85-59.

When he bombed in a long 3-pointer early in the second half, the normally stoic Reeves smiled and laughed.

"I had a lot of fun out there. It was the first game of the season and my teammates were excited for me, and I was excited for myself," said Reeves. "We did what we had to do out there."

Reeves hit 10 of 18 shots, including 6 of 10 outside the arc. He made floaters and mid-range jumpers, too, while also sinking all eight free throw attempts.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said Reeves didn't start because of "some very minor program standards" that were addressed. That also kept sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr. in street clothes.

Once the 6-foot-6 Reeves got going, there was no stopping him. Reeves said working out in Miami for a couple months while accessing his chances for the NBA Draft, which he eventually withdrew from in July, benefitted his game.

"Antonio has been very good since the summer. He's really worked on his game," said Muller. "He grew. I don't know if you noticed, but he's taller. He's really improved his ball skills and shooting. It's impossible for Antonio to be too aggressive."

Senior Josiah Strong added 14 points, while newcomer point guard Mark Freeman contributed 11 points and 10 assists. Another newcomer, junior forward Kendall Lewis, chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

ISU opens the season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against North Carolina-Wilmington at Redbird Arena.

