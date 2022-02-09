Watch now: Antonio Reeves' 34 points helps Illinois State tip Valpo, end losing skid

NORMAL — Being down double digits in the second half is nothing new to Illinois State's basketball team this season.

But being so far down and coming all the way back hasn't been in the Redbirds' fortunes the last 17 days until Wednesday night.

Antonio Reeves poured in a career-high 34 points as ISU rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit and edged Valparaiso, 78-75, in overtime to snap a five-game losing streak in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a Redbird Arena crowd of 2,443.

"Just a gritty, gutty performance by our guys obviously short-handed," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Guys played heavy minutes. Antonio Reeves was, and is, a special person and player. Our grit and toughness the last 10 minutes of regulation and overtime probably won us the game, along with Antonio's talent."

Liam McChesney contributed 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds while Josiah Strong scored 10 points as the Redbirds improved to 11-14 overall and 4-8 in the MVC ahead of Saturday's game at Indiana State.

ISU was without starting guard Howard Fleming Jr. (hip) and backup Emon Washington (Achilles).

The Redbirds have played six overtime games this season, which leads the nation with, ironically, Valparaiso (11-13, 4-8). This was the eighth largest comeback in ISU history, with the first coming from 20 down to beat Bradley last month.

Reeves sank 13 of 20 field goal attempts and went 5 of 8 from outside the arc. He failed to make a 3-pointer in the two previous game, going 0 for 8.

"Before the game I was feeling it a little bit that this is going to be a good game," said Reeves. "Basically it showed out on the floor. I'm happy I put in the work."

Valparaiso (11-13, 4-8 MVC), which had won eight in a row against ISU, received a season-high 26 points from Kevion Taylor, a Division II transfer. Also scoring in double digits for the Beacons were guard Kobe King (14), forward Ben Krikke (12) and reserve guard Sheldon Edwards (12).

Reeves ' three-point play to start the second half cut Valpo's lead to 37-36. Valpo followed with a 17-2 run, with Taylor scoring seven points, as the Beacons' advantage swelled to 54-38 with 16:14 left.

The Redbirds had their best offensive spurt of the game. Reeves made a short bank shot as ISU went on a 15-2 run to get within 56-53 with 9:47 left.

Valpo halted that threat, but the Redbirds finally tied the game at 68-all on Reeves' step-back 3-pointer with 1:05 left. Taylor sank two free throws to put Valpo back ahead before Reeves hit a floater with 40 seconds left.

After Taylor's jumper got stuck in the rim with possession going to ISU, the Redbirds got the ball to Strong for a 3-pointer at the buzzer that hit the heel of the rim and bounced away as the teams went into overtime.

ISU never trailed in the extra period after Strong sank two free throws. Mark Freeman hit a pair of free throws to give ISU a 78-72 lead. Edwards sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left, but the Redbirds inbounded the ball and ran out the clock.

Abdou Ndiaye played a big role in the comeback for ISU. The 6-foot-9 redshirt junior played a season-high 26 minutes and contributed two points, six rebounds and two blocks while helping to solidify the defense, especially around the rim.

"The big thing was getting stops down the stretch," said McChesney. "The first half we were scoring, but weren't getting stops. I was a big part of that. I was messing up defensive rotations. That was on me. Once I locked in the second half, I feel we all came together and got stops when we needed to."

Reeves came out on fire, making his first three 3-pointers after going 0 of 8 his previous two games. Valpo didn't take its first lead until Edwards' 3-pointer with 9:20 in the first half put the Beacons ahead, 20-19.

ISU went more than six minutes without a basket as Valpo stretched its advantage to 28-19. The Redbirds ended the half on Reeves' long 3-pointer with three seconds left to get within four at the break.

