Watch now: Annexstad fitting in nicely and quickly as Illinois State quarterback

NORMAL — It didn’t take long for Zack Annexstad to make a favorable impression on the Illinois State football team.

According to ISU coach Brock Spack, that was accomplished before the transfer quarterback from Minnesota and the Redbirds even started spring practice.

“He’s kind of running the show since he’s been here. What’s cool is the players have allowed that to happen,” Spack said. “That’s hard to do when you’re a transfer. He’s gotten guys out and throwing before spring football on his own. We can’t be involved in that.”

After beginning school at ISU in January, Annexstad organized trips to Game Time Gym II in Bloomington so Redbird quarterbacks and receivers could run pass routes indoors over the winter.

“We just ran routes on air. It’s good to get ahead of the curve,” said Annexstad. “It was really good to build chemistry with those guys. We have spring ball and summer, but we would love to get as many routes and as many throws as we can.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Annexstad started seven games at Minnesota as a true freshman in 2018.

The Gophers were 3-4 in his seven starts as the Norseland, Minn., native completed 51.9 percent of his passes (97 of 187) for 1,277 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Annexstad sat out the 2019 season with a broken foot and did not see game action in 2020. This past season, he appeared in two games but did not throw a pass.

Despite quickly taking his place atop the ISU depth chart at quarterback, Annexstad is assuming nothing.

“I came here as a great opportunity. But I have to come out here and compete every day,” he said. “Nothing is ever handed to you no matter what the situation is. I’m getting better with the quarterbacks every single day whether it’s me helping them in meetings or them helping me in meetings.”

Spack has been impressed with Annexstad in every area on and off the field.

“His arm talent is what we thought it would be, maybe a little better,” said the ISU coach. “He gets rid of the ball very quickly and makes really good decisions. He sees the field real well.”

Annexstad, who has two years of eligibility at ISU, wasted no time in getting to know his new teammates.

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve got a lot of really good guys, and we’ve built a lot of relationships very quickly,” he said. “Just getting around the guys and being in the weight room with them and watching games with them has been fun.”

Annexstad “knew what I was getting into” after talking with Redbird defensive lineman Noah Hickcox, who transferred to ISU from Minnesota in 2021.

Spack has seen Annexstad set a high standard in preparation.

“He spends a lot of time up here. He works a lot on his game off the field,” said Spack. “He’s an experienced guy. You can tell he’s gotten ready for Big Ten games.”

A slimmer Bones

ISU starting center Drew Bones has lost 25 pounds. The 6-foot-4 Bones was listed at 350 pounds last season.

“He’s done a really good job out here. He looks really good,” Spack said. “He needs to continue down that road as we go into the fall. That was the evaluation from the NFL guys.

"They told him to change his body a little bit. He’s a good athlete. I’ve been impressed the way he’s moved. You can tell he’s lost 25-30 pounds.”

Nelson shifts to receiver

Redshirt freshman Camo Nelson has at least temporarily moved from defensive back to wide receiver.

“He asked and I told him yes. He’s more natural there than at DB. He would be a very good DB,” said Spack. “I told him he has two weeks to impress us. After this week, we’ll make a decision. But right now I would say no, we’re not going to move him back.”

Avaloy returns

Kyle Avaloy, a starting offensive guard at ISU from 2014-16, has returned to the team to serve as a graduate assistant to Redbirds offensive line coach Harold Etheridge.

“It’s great to have him back. He was a good player here and a good kid,” Spack said. “Harold has had great guys who have worked hard for him, but it’s easier when you’re an offensive lineman. It makes sense with all the verbal communication you have to use.”

