Watch now: Ali Schrock, Illinois State women's golf team riding high into MVC Championship

Schrock came to Illinois State expecting similar results. Like many before her, Schrock discovered it wasn't quite that easy.

"It took some time for me to figure some things out with college golf," she said. "I'm finally starting to hit a stride where I know what I'm doing here. Coach (Breanne Hall) has worked with me a lot. I've learned a ton of things from her. She's been instrumental."

Schrock's junior year with the Redbirds has been on an upward trajectory from the fall, culminating with medalist honors thanks to a 1-under-par 143 total during last Saturday's Redbird Spring Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.

Not only was Schrock the Redbirds' first medalist in any tourney since 2014, but ISU also captured its first team title in eight years. ISU and Drake tied with 595 totals, and the Redbirds prevailed on a tiebreaker.

The timing couldn't have come at a better time.

ISU seeks its first Missouri Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship since 2013 when the 54-hole tournament begins Sunday at Greenbriar Hills Country Club in Kirkwood, Missouri. The winner gets an automatic spot in an NCAA Regional.

"It definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into conference," said Schrock. "We've been looking forward to going to Missouri. To get a win and have that positive energy going into next weekend helps a lot."

Schrock has put together a season that ranks near the top of ISU's single-season record book.

Her 74.73 stroke average ranks No. 3, trailing only Samantha Richdale's 73.94 set in the 2005-06 season and Stacey Miller's 74.70 in 2009-10.

Schrock has seven rounds at par or better, again only behind Richdale (11) and Miller (9). Schrock's 215 total in the Coyote Creek Classic in October at Bartonville tied for the second best for a 54-hole tourney in school history, a stroke behind Richdale's 214 set at the Lady Northern in 2005.

"Each year she's gotten longer off the tee and gained more clubhead speed. But I would say the area she's grown the most is more her mental game," said Hall. "Early on in freshman and sophomore year she tried to pull off the hero shot. Now she's gotten smarter if she gets in trouble to minimize her mistakes and moving on. She's become a much smarter golfer."

Schrock agrees with her coach's assessment.

"I'm just growing as a player. Definitely the first two years I was learning a lot," she said. "Coach Hall has helped me tremendously in that aspect."

Schrock and the Redbirds nearly made it to the NCAA Regional last year. But during the MVC Championship's final round — played under adverse conditions with rain, sleet and, yes, snow — ISU came up two strokes short.

"I've never experienced anything like that," said Schrock, who struggled to a final-round 88. "I was, like, Coach I don't know how to play in the snow."

While there hasn't been snow yet this spring, Schrock and the Redbirds have played in all sorts of inclement weather. After the first round of the Redbird Spring Invitational was postponed last Friday, Schrock thrived in Saturday's cool conditions for 36 holes.

"It was a little breezy. but honestly compared to some of the weather we've had, we said we'll take this," she said. "The sun was out. We loved it."

Schrock and another junior, Emma Rouger, are returners from last year's five-player ISU squad which competed in the MVC tourney. They will be joined by graduate student Kehler Koss, junior Vinisha Gunaseelan and sophomore Avalon Woodward.

Hall said the Redbirds haven't dwelled on the MVC Championship during the season, instead focusing on the tournament in front of them.

"We understand the importance of the conference championship, but we're going to go into it like we have all season," she said. "We're going to stick to our game plan and do the best we can."

ISU has posted 12 rounds this season under 300, the most in school history. In fact, it's twice as many as the next two (six last season, five in 2009-10).

Of the 10 times in school history where the Redbirds have shot under 900 for 54 holes, five have come this season.

"We've been working all year for this moment," said Schrock. "We hope to finish the season strong and see what we can do with what we've been working for."

While the present definitely excites Schrock, the next two years also are firmly on her mind.

Schrock will be reunited with her sister, Pontiac senior Dani Grace, who signed a national letter of intent with the Redbirds in the fall. Ali Schrock plans to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA gave all student-athletes because of COVID-19 in the 2020-21 season to have two seasons instead of one with her sister.

"We have such a close bond. To have her coming here, it's going to be phenomenal," said Ali Schrock. "My parents (Alan and Joanie) can come watch both of us and get two for one. They love to come out and watch."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.