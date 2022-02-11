Watch now: Abdou Ndiaye, Illinois State look for rare win at Indiana State's Hulman Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — One good thing about last season's quirky Missouri Valley Conference basketball schedule was Illinois State didn't have to play at Hulman Center.

Maybe a $50 million renovation at Hulman Center since 2020, when ISU last played there, will remove any curse. What also should lift ISU before Saturday's noon (CT) game against the Sycamores is how the Redbirds rallied Wednesday to beat Valparaiso in overtime and snap a five-game losing streak.

"That game is going to help us going forward. We fought back," said ISU redshirt junior forward Abdou Ndiaye. "That will help us going through the last 6-7 games into the (MVC) tournament and play great basketball before March."

Both teams are trying to fight their way into the No. 6 seed for the MVC Tournament to avoid a March 3 play-in game in St. Louis. The Redbirds (11-14 overall) are tied for seventh with Valpo at 4-8, a half-game behind Southern Illinois.

Indiana State (10-14, 3-9) sits ninth following Thursday's double-overtime victory at last-place Evansville.

Ndiaye enjoyed his best game of the season against Valpo. The 6-foot-9 Senegal native was on the court for a season-high 26 points. He only scored two points, but his value on the defensive end with six rebounds and two blocks helped slow down the Beacons as ISU roared back from a 16-point second-half deficit.

"We've struggled more with our defense since the COVID shutdown (in early January)," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Abdou just allows us to play some different ball-screen coverages, coverages that Sy (Chatman) could play but Ryan (Schmitt) struggles with a little bit. Abdou gives us a little more flexibility defensively."

Valpo head coach Matt Lottich said Ndiaye looked to be about 3 feet over the rim when he swatted away a shot by Kobe King in the lane. Lottich thought it was a borderline goaltending call.

"That was a clean block. We watched it (Thursday on film)," said Ndiaye.

Ndiaye is in his fourth season with the Redbirds, the longest tenure of any ISU player. After a redshirt season, he started 17 games in his first two seasons.

Sy Chatman established himself at the No. 5 spot this season, with Schmitt getting most of the back-up minutes, and that severely cut Ndiaye's action. But when Chatman went down with a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 23, Ndiaye knew his time could come again.

"He's been better in practice the last two weeks, partially because Sy is out," said Muller. "When your opportunity is more obvious, you're a little more locked in."

With Indiana State using a smaller lineup with quicker, more mobile players, the athletic Ndiaye might get another chance to help the Redbirds.

"I have to stay ready and every time my number is called I have to go in and do what I do, help the team on defense and help guys get open like Tone (Antonio Reeves) and Josiah (Strong)," said Ndiaye.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Redbirds and Sycamores, who play again in two weeks in Normal. For ISU, it almost has the feeling of a nonconference opponent because Indiana State doesn't even resemble the team that won twice at Redbird Arena last season.

Josh Schertz built a Division II powerhouse in 13 years at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee, winning 83% of his games. He took over at Indiana State when Greg Lansing's contract wasn't renewed after last season.

Guards Cooper Neese and Julian Larry are the only Indiana State holdovers from last season that have seen significant minutes as MVC first-teamer Tyreke Key is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Schertz brought in three players from Lincoln Memorial, two junior college transfers, 6-10 Dearon Tucker from Oregon State and two freshmen.

"It's a brand new group, new coach and completely different style, and most of our players have never been there because they came here last year," said Muller. "It really is a fresh, new, different game."

The Redbirds need to defend the arc as the Sycamores have put up more 3-point shots than any other MVC team (638). It would help ISU if sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr., who is ISU's best perimeter defender, could play after sitting out Wednesday with a hip pointer.

Muller said reserve guard Emon Washington (Achilles) remains out.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

