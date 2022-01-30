Watch now: 6 takeaways from the Illinois State women's basketball victory over Drake

NORMAL – Six points in the final 24 seconds of the first half lifted the Illinois State women’s basketball team into a startling tie with Drake on Saturday at Redbird Arena.

It also served as a launching pad for ISU junior guard Mary Crompton, who swished a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer and added four second-half threes as the Redbirds defeated Drake 70-58 before a crowd of 1,480.

“We just really pushed the pace in transition,” said Crompton, whose first 3-pointer Saturday lifted her into fourth place on ISU’s career list. “When we’re pushing the ball like that, it’s hard to guard.

"We have so many scorers on our team. It really opens me a up a little bit. In that zone it’s hard for them to lock in on me. I was able to get free.”

Crompton was 4 of 20 from 3-point range over her previous five games. She was 5 of 11 on Saturday

“There’s nothing else you can really do,” she said. “Teams, especially in the conference, are going to lock in on me and make it hard for me to get shots off. I have to stay the course and do my best every game. Hopefully the higher pressure defense on me opens things up for my teammates. And that’s perfectly OK with me.”

“They went a little more zone, and we manipulated some things and got her some good looks,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “JuJu (Redmond) did a nice job setting her up, and Maya (Wong) found her.”

Crompton has 188 career 3-pointers and trails only Kristi Cirone (229), Katie Broadway (225) and Jenny Schmidt (205) in ISU history.

Five other takeaways from the ISU win follow:

Career high for Wong

Wong, the sophomore from Normal Community, established career highs with 17 points and three 3-pointers.

“The coaches are always encouraging me to shoot,” said Wong. “I make them during practice so they want me to shoot. That’s what’s best for the team. I have to stay on that course and trust in what we do during practice and hope it translates to the game.”

It was Wong’s second double figure scoring outing in the past seven games.

“I’m so proud of Maya. She’s really a gifted shooter, but she’s got to get her feet set,” Gillespie said. “She was 3 of 6 from three, and I thought all her looks were good. It’s a different element she brings to the table. If she continues to do that it will make us better.”

Redmond contributes

After a career-high 34 points on Thursday, ISU senior JuJu Redmond missed nine of her first 10 shots Saturday. She finished 5 of 16 and scored 11 points. But Redmond also contributed a career-high 10 assists and three steals.

“It wasn’t about her tonight. She set the table for us,” said Gillespie. “I think she understood it was going to be tough to get to the line or score so she switched those roles and found people. She’s a fifth-year senior playing like she knows she has five weeks left in her college career.”

Gillespie T’ed up

Gillespie was handed a rare technical with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter by official Tim Daley, who explained to the courtside television announcers that Gillespie had been granted a timeout and then was assessed a technical.

“I was just calling for a timeout. I didn’t curse. I guess some things got lost in translation,” Gillespie said. “I’m going to fight for my team. I didn’t say anything disrespectful. At the timeout, I apologized. It is what it is whether I deserved it or not.”

The resulting two free throws were made by Katie Dinnebier. Drake then scored on Dinnebier’s reverse layup to pull within 61-55 with 1:36 to play.

“They rallied around me and behind me,” the ISU coach said of her team. “I’m so appreciative of that. I never want to do anything that jeopardizes our team. I didn’t think I did. The gentleman who gave it to me deemed that I did.”

Blockin' Bullman

If ISU sophomore Kate Bullman is invited, it's going to be block party.

Bullman scored just three points but added seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals.

It was the the third straight game Bullman rejected four enemy shots.

Crowded at the top

The Redbirds closed the first half of their MVC campaign at 7-2 and are in the middle of a congested race for the title.

Southern Illinois leads the way at 6-1 with ISU in second. Missouri State is 6-2, Northern Iowa 5-2 and Indiana State 4-2 in conference play.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

