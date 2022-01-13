Watch now: 5 takeaways from roster-depleted Illinois State's loss to Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa — The challenge of playing the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite on its home court, where it is undefeated this season, was a daunting task to start.

And that was before Illinois State went to battle without half of its regular rotation Wednesday night.

The Redbirds hung close most of the way before Drake pulled away in the final seven minutes to take an 86-75 victory at the Knapp Center.

ISU played its first game in 10 days after having two games postponed last week when a COVID-19 outbreak went through the team. On top of that, Howard Fleming Jr. suffered a sprained ankle in his first practice back Saturday, sidelining him along with starting point guard Mark Freeman with his own sprained ankle.

The frontcourt was limited, too. Sy Chatman just returned to practice for the first time Tuesday. Liam McChesney didn't make the trip, and Ryan Schmitt was dressed but didn't play.

That forced Abdou Ndiaye and Emon Washington into the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Antonio Reeves played all 40 minutes. Three other starters played 33-plus minutes. ISU head coach Dan Muller used only seven players.

Here are five takeaways from the Redbirds' third straight loss as they hope to be closer to full strength for Sunday's 7 p.m. game against archrival Bradley at Redbird Arena.

Defensive trouble

While fatigue undoubtedly was a factor, Muller said there were other problems that need immediate fixing as the Redbirds fell to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the league.

"Throughout the entire game you could see our defensive awareness, we weren't sharp defensively," said Muller. "Our transition defense was not very good. That was a problem for us earlier in the year. Even when guys were healthy, with 7-8 guys in practice we didn't do any defensive transition for a week. We've got a few days to really get our defensive focus (back) and we have to get more connected defensively."

Drake (12-5, 3-1) shot 55.9% from the field, basically getting any shot it wanted against either ISU's man defense or when the Redbirds went zone to try and help some players, specifically Chatman, get much-needed rest.

"We let them play to their strengths," said ISU senior guard Josiah Strong. "We've been pretty good on defense taking away what guys do best. That's why they scored 86 points. We have a game Sunday and we have to lock in on that end of the court."

Reeves held down

Drake's D.J. Wilkins did a good job hounding Reeves, the MVC's leading scorer with a 21.1 average, all over the court. Reeves was 5 of 13 from the field and 1 of 5 outside the arc and also committed five turnovers.

With Freeman and Fleming out, Reeves has been forced into primary ball-handling duties along with Strong. Drake made Reeves work even to get free in the backcourt to take an inbounds pass.

"Tone was asked to do a lot tonight and did a great job. I thought fatigue, and the fact he has to be on the ball so much, hurt him offensively," said Muller. "I guarantee you Tone will be excited once our guys are healthy. I promise you that. We need Tone off the ball. When we can move Tone around he's a lot more dangerous."

ISU was led by Kendall Lewis. The junior forward paced the Redbirds with 20 points, making 6 of 12 shots from the field and 4 of 6 outside the arc.

"Lewis was tremendous tonight," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "He popped out and made some 3s. I was really impressed with him."

Chatman 'guts' it out

During the first half, Chatman told the referee he was getting sick. The 6-foot-8 junior forward quickly found a garbage can down a hallway ... then returned to action a couple minutes later.

That Chatman was able to play 25 minutes and score 14 points, which included his first 3-pointer of the season, with one practice in the last two weeks spoke volumes to his coach.

"I thought he really gutted that out and competed. He competed with as much intensity as he was before the break. He's developed that habit," said Muller. "He was tired and not in shape and a little rusty. If Sy has the right mindset he's a really good player. We have a few days to get him in better shape."

Fouling 3-point shooters

Not once, not twice, but three times early in the second half, ISU fouled a 3-point shooter.

While Drake's Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz made only 6 of 9 free throws, it helped the Bulldogs get some separation from a two-point halftime lead.

"We made some major mistakes, but we can't dwell on those mistakes and I thought we were dwelling on them," said Lewis. "It was a tough situation with 60% of our team (not playing). But coach always tells no excuses and we can't make an excuse."

While Muller didn't think one of the fouls should have been called, he knows the Redbirds need to stop making those.

"We were fouling 3-point shooters at the beginning of the year," he said. "It's practice habits and fatigue, but it's something we can't be doing."

Tough stretch ahead

Starting with Sunday's game against Bradley, ISU plays five games in an 11-day stretch thanks to a rescheduled game next Friday for last week's postponement against Evansville.

Getting back some of its core players as soon as possible — not just for games, but in practice — is crucial.

"I can't promise you we're going to get a win (Sunday), but we'll definitely be more competitive," said Lewis. "We could really have used Howard. Every one is a major part, but he brings energy and defense. We really missed him. But we're good with or without him."

Strong said the Redbirds "have a fire under us after losing three in a row" and are anxious to see a couple more regulars Sunday.

"We know we have a good team and what we're capable of doing," said Strong. "Now it's a matter of doing it."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

