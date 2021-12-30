Watch now: 5 takeaways from Illinois State's near upset of No. 24 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — There was no celebrating inside Illinois State's locker room at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.

ISU nearly recovered from a 20-point hole in the first half — and 18 early in the second half — before No. 24-ranked Wisconsin avoided a huge upset by sneaking away with an 89-85 win.

The Redbirds didn't make the three-hour drive north to lose. So there was no moral victory for ISU, which received an $80,000 guarantee for almost shocking the college basketball world.

"I believe we could won this game, for sure," said Redbird junior guard Antonio Reeves, who scored a game-high 23 points.

Yet the four-point loss to a ranked Big Ten Conference team on the road figures to give the Redbirds (8-6) plenty of confidence before resuming Missouri Valley Conference action at 1 p.m. Sunday at Valparaiso.

However, ISU head coach Dan Muller cautions the Redbirds have to frame the close call in the right way.

"It doesn't show you anything if you come out the next game and aren't ready to play," said Muller. "You come and get up and play a great team in front of a terrific crowd. We have tomorrow (Thursday) off and then go to Valpo, which is a critical game for us."

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's tight affair in front of almost 16,000 fans at the Kohl Center.

1. Chatman delivers

Sy Chatman came out strong to start the season. The 6-foot-8 junior, who usually faces taller opponents while playing the 5 (center) spot, averaged 18.2 points after the first six games before going into an offensive slump.

But Chatman has worked his way out of that. He followed up a 17-point effort in the previous game against Texas-San Antonio, despite playing only 20 minutes because of foul trouble, and didn't back down against Wisconsin 7-footers Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt.

Chatman made 7 of 10 shots and 8 of 11 free throws to finish with 22 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

"I was just trying to play physical without fouling because the last couple games I had gotten into a lot of foul trouble," said Chatman, who eventually fouled out with 59 seconds left. "I tried to keep that in the back of my mind and tried to make sure they don't get any post entries."

Muller appreciated Chatman's fight and willingness to mix it up.

"Sy was outstanding. He banged his elbow and fell down like six times," said Muller. "He's a physical player. He made his inside pivot jump shot a couple times. He battled and rebounded. He was really good. We just need Sy to continue to compete. When he does, he's a handful."

2. Backcourt short-handed

Howard Fleming Jr. has been ISU's best perimeter defender after moving into the starting lineup and helping the Redbirds win six of seven games. Muller called the 6-5 sophomore guard a "defensive stud" after the UTSA victory.

Fleming didn't make the trip because of COVID-19 protocols (along with Harouna Sissoko and Malcolm Miller). Then ISU point guard Mark Freeman went down with 7:27 left after battling for a rebound and had to be helped off the court.

Reeves and Josiah Strong handled point-guard duties the rest of the way with ISU's two primary ballhandlers out.

"We couldn't run many plays. We were messing plays up a little bit in that second half," said Muller. "We just kind of allowed the guys to play, call less plays and allow them to make plays."

Freeman left the arena on crutches, putting his availability for Sunday in question. It remains to be seen if Fleming will clear health protocols.

"We are capable of competing with any team," said Reeves. "As soon as those guys are back we'll be better."

3. Nerves showed

Muller wasn't that surprised about the slow start to the game.

"I would say it was 100% nerves. You could see it in their faces," he said. "Defensively we weren't doing what we practiced. Offensively we were turning it over and trying to go one-on-one. I don't know if any of my guys had been in a venue like this with fans. We played at Ohio State last year with no fans. We have a young team."

The slow start to the second half was more concerning for the Redbirds, who were used to the surroundings by then. That ended up being more detrimental to ISU than falling behind 26-6 at the start.

4. Offense a strength

Wisconsin had not played a game in 14 days after canceling last Thursday's game against George Mason because of COVID-19 issues.

The Badgers only had seven players at practice Monday. That forced Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard to use a manager so they could go 4-on-4 before a couple more players showed up Tuesday. Wisconsin was without three top reserves for the game.

Still, the Badgers are one of the nation's elite defensive teams. ISU's output was the highest against Wisconsin this season, topping Marquette's 76.

Josiah Strong and Kendall Lewis each added 15 points for the Redbirds.

"We're hard to guard this year. Our numbers are good this year other than turnovers," said Muller. "We had two in the second half after seven in the first half. We just play how we play. We prepare for ball-screen defense and how opponents guard, but we're going to play our game. We feel we have a lot of weapons starting with Antonio. Our guys have a high amount of confidence in each other offensively."

5. Closing in on 1,000

Reeves got off to a slow start in the game, missing his first four shots and committing a couple turnovers.

He then settled down and showed why he's one of the nation's top scorers. Reeves finished 8 of 18 from the field despite only hitting 2 of 7 outside the arc.

Reeves had a chance to give ISU, which was trailing 81-80, the lead with 90 seconds left. But his floater from 10 feet bounced off the rim.

"I'll take Antonio Reeves with a semi-open look all year long," said Muller. "He's our guy. We have a lot of guys we believe in, but Tone ... I'll take that every night."

Reeves upped his career point total to 826. At his current average of 20.9 points per game — which leads the MVC — Reeves could reach 1,000 before the end of January and become the 46th player in school history to do so.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

