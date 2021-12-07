Watch now: 5 takeaways from Illinois State basketball as Redbirds on final exam week

NORMAL — This much has become clear about Illinois State's basketball team this season through nine games:

Don't leave before the final horn sounds because you never know what might happen.

There has been some good and some bad thus far as the Redbirds sit with a 4-5 record. Six of those games have been decided by six points or less with three going into overtime.

ISU — which could be 6-3 just as easily as 2-7 at this point — is in the midst of taking final exams this week before resuming the season Saturday at Chicago State.

Here are five takeaways on what has transpired with the Redbirds and what we may see going forward with head coach Dan Muller's squad.

Reeves takes over

Many wondered who would become ISU's leading scorer when DJ Horne transferred to Arizona State. Antonio Reeves seemed the logical choice after averaging 12.4 points last season.

But who expected this?

Reeves has come back a different player after working out in Miami for a couple months while putting his name in the NBA Draft before deciding to return. Scoring from all three levels — outside the arc, midrange and driving to the rim — the 6-foot-6 junior guard has a chance to become ISU's first player to average at least 20 points for a season since the 2000-01 campaign when another No. 12, Tarise Bryson, hit 22.8.

Reeves has slowed down a bit after a torrid start, checking in at 20.6 points. Opponents have begun face guarding Reeves in an attempt to deny him the ball. Reeves needs to adjust to the new scrutiny and, so far, hasn't forced up too many bad shots.

However, when ISU's offense stalls — as it did during last Saturday's 61-55 loss to Jackson State — Reeves needs to come to the rescue and bail out the Redbirds. Sometimes your best player needs to be a little selfish.

Chatman inside force

Not only did Horne leave a void in the backcourt, but so did Dusan Mahorcic upfront when he departed for Utah.

ISU brought in 6-8 forward Kendall Lewis from Appalachian State and 6-11 Ryan Schmitt from Des Moines Community College to shore up things on the front line. Lewis has been solid while Schmitt is turning things around after a typically slow start for a JC transfer.

However, the biggest lift has come from someone already on the roster. Sy Chatman, a 6-8 athletic forward, transferred to ISU from UMass before last season. Chatman played five games and never seemed too interested before deciding to opt out in January.

Chatman put his name in the transfer portal, but decided to stay. Where the Redbirds would be without him is something Muller doesn't want to think about. Chatman already has produced three double-doubles against a slew of physical big men.

ISU hopes an uninspired six points and three rebounds from Chatman against Jackson State isn't a warning sign. The Redbirds are in deep trouble if the Chatman from the first eight games isn't around.

Consistency sought

There didn't seem to be much of a concern with the Redbirds' offense in the early going.

ISU had five players (Reeves, Chatman, Lewis, Mark Freeman, Josiah Strong) score at least 20 points in a game, highlighted by Freeman's 34-point explosion in an OT win against Bucknell. Those wondering who would join Reeves in carrying the offense didn't have much to worry about.

Defensively, after a strong effort in an opening win against UNC Wilmington, the Redbirds struggled stopping opponents inside and outside. Man-to-man or zone, it didn't matter. Breakdowns were plentiful and opposing players' scoring averages thrived.

Then came last week. ISU buckled down defensively in an OT win against high-scoring Missouri State and then Jackson State. The only problem was the Redbirds' offense took a step back, especially against the previously one-win Tigers.

ISU was shooting a respectable .373 from 3-point range before throwing up a 4-of-21 dud. It would be foolish to make a kneejerk reaction based off one poor shooting game, but the offense didn't flow quite so freely against Jackson State. An average offensive game would have pulled out that game.

Good teams don't have tremendous slippages on either end on a game-by-game basis. ISU must develop some consistency on both ends, especially with the Missouri Valley Conference season coming up where opponents know each other inside and out.

Turnovers still there

A common theme during ISU's struggles the past two seasons has been ball care.

Until this season, ISU hasn't had a true point guard since 2017 when Paris Lee was the MVC's most valuable player and leading the Redbirds to a share of the league's regular-season title.

The Redbirds have averaged more turnovers than their opponents four straight years. In one- or two-possession games, those matter.

The 5-11 Freeman came from Tennessee State to give the Redbirds a true PG and one who could score, too, much like Lee. However, Freeman was a high-turnover player with the Tigers and that has continued with ISU. He's had two games of six turnovers and none with fewer than three.

Not all the 35 turnovers Freeman has racked up are his fault. Yet he needs to begin limiting his turnovers to give the Redbirds a fighting chance every game. Right now, ISU averages 14.9 turnovers per game — or 1.5 more than the opponents.

Pressure to win

Dan Muller is a smart guy. He was an Academic All-American, after all, while helping ISU to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the late 1990s.

After going 17-39 the last two seasons, there is pressure for the Redbirds to turn things around. Quickly. Muller, who has two years left on his contract after this season, said no one wants to get back to being an MVC contender more than him.

A third straight losing season would be difficult to accept for ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan, who took the job earlier this year. Attendance is down, although ISU isn't alone in that regard in the MVC or across the country.

Muller acknowledged after beating Missouri State his program needs to win to rejuvenate the fan base. He truly likes the pieces he has assembled this season and believes they can be competitive and finish in the MVC's upper division.

ISU has four games left before Christmas break. After that, the Redbirds face No. 22-ranked Wisconsin on the road before resuming MVC action at Valparaiso on Jan. 2.

The next three months could determine the program's future.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

