Watch now: 3 takeaways from Illinois State's huge rally to turn back Bradley

The timing couldn't have been better, either, for the Interstate-74 rivalry game against Bradley.

Yet before the Redbirds knew what happened, the Braves were sinking 3-pointers from all over Redbird Arena and zoomed to a 35-15 lead with 6:24 left in the first half.

"It wasn't an effort thing," said ISU junior forward Kendall Lewis. "It was defensive lapses and us not being in the right places at the right time. We weren't really connected, but at halftime we got it right."

Lewis and Howard Fleming Jr. led the defensive charge that held the Braves to 32% shooting in the second half and sparked the Redbirds to a 74-65 victory. It was the second largest comeback in school history, topped only by a 21-point rally to beat Butler in 1989.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and couldn't have come at a better time, starting a four-game stretch in eight days for ISU (9-8 overall, 2-2 MVC) with Missouri State next on Wednesday in Springfield, Mo.

"The three games we lost there were extenuating circumstances in all three, but the bottom line is we lost them," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We have aspirations in the conference race. To stay in the conference race you have to protect home court and string wins together. This was a huge game for our team."

Here are three takeaways from a third straight victory against Bradley in front of a crowd of 4,072.

Defense rules

New Bradley guard Terry Roberts was lighting up the Redbirds in the first half. The junior college transfer bombed in four of Bradley's eight first-half 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

So Muller put the 6-foot-7 Lewis on Roberts, who is four inches shorter. Porter was invisible for most of the second half, scoring all eight of his points in the final 69 seconds when the outcome was basically decided.

"It's tough. It was team defense, me sitting down and knowing that I got four people behind me ready to help me whenever gives me more confidence to move my feet and guard," said Lewis. "It's everybody locking in. That's my job. That's what I'm expected to do. If I don't show up, I'm letting my team down."

The Redbirds' other top defender, Fleming, missed two of the last three games, including a loss at Drake four days earlier after spraining his ankle in practice. Fleming played 26 minutes, longer than Muller expected, but was a defensive dynamo with five rebounds, two steals and a block to go with a career-high 11 points.

"Howard was pretty special coming out of halftime," said Muller. "Howard was about 65% with his conditioning and skill set. His ankle feels OK. He showed so much grit. I thought his energy was one of the keys to the turnaround."

Let's go big

ISU went with a bigger lineup much of the second half to better match up with the Braves' length. That meant extended minutes for 6-11 Ryan Schmitt and 6-10 Liam McChesney, both of whom didn't play at Drake.

In fact, McChesney didn't even make the trip. He only went through his first practice on Saturday after about two weeks off because of COVID-19.

McChesney finished with four points, two rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes while Schmitt contributed one point, two rebounds, two steals and a block in nine minutes. Their size definitely gave Bradley fits.

"Their length and physicality bothered us," said Bradley sophomore forward Rienk Mast, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. "They kept us out of the paint and once our shots didn't fall, we let our offense dictate our defense. When shots were not falling, you saw guys quit sometimes."

Muller said McChesney was so tired he could probably raise his arm running down the court while asking to come out of the game.

"He looked like he was going to die two days ago running some sprints, and he probably played his best game of the year," said Muller. "It was a team effort and it started on that defensive end. Our defense led to our offense after we got down."

Reeves, Strong heat up

Reeves, the Valley's leading scorer with a 20.8 average, scored eight points in the first half. Strong had two.

In the second half, the duo combined for 28 of the Redbirds' 48 points. Reeves showed his versatility by scoring from all three levels — from outside the arc, mid-range and at the rim — while Strong heated up with four 3-pointers. They also played heavy minutes with Reeves logging 38 and Strong 37.

"Tone is kind of a late-game bucket getter," said Muller of the 6-6 Reeves. "He has so many games he has 8-10 points with like 10 minutes (left) and he finishes with 24, and I'm not really sure how because I could never do that. He has great stamina. We moved the ball like we should and he hit some tough shots and got to the foul line."

Point guard Mark Freeman made his return and started after missing the last 2½ games with a sprained ankle he suffered at Wisconsin on Dec. 29. Freeman missed three shots in a 10-minute stint in the first half and didn't play at all in the second half.

"Mark showed a lot of toughness going out there, but he was very rusty. Clearly he was not moving real well," said Muller. "He looked heavy. A couple of days will help him get back in a little better shape and feeling good because he's a huge part of our team. But he was awesome on the bench (cheering his teammates)."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

