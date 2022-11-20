Vandenburgh excels in final game at Illinois State in Redbird overtime win

NORMAL — A contender for both Missouri Valley Football Conference and FCS national Defensive Player of the Year, Illinois State senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh’s farewell performance should leave quite an impression on the voters.

Vandenburgh set career highs with 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks and tied a career best with four tackles for loss in ISU’s 20-13 overtime victory over Western Illinois at Hancock Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s just a great feeling to end it like this,” said Vandenburgh, who is a candidate for the Buck Buchanan Award given to the top defensive player at the FCS level. “It’s just an honor playing here with this team, and it’s great to go out with a win. It was nice to have one last go ‘round with the guys.”

Vandenburgh finished his final season at ISU with 14 sacks, which is tied for second in ISU history. He also reached the top three in career sacks with 24 and tackles for loss with 43.5.

“If he’s not the Defensive Player of the Year in our league, I don’t know who is,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I think that would put him in the conversation nationally, too.

"It’s a great conference, and he’s had a fabulous senior year. I’m very proud of how he finished his career here. He led all the way through and did a super job.”

Other Redbirds turning in career highs for tackles were linebacker Kenton Wilhoit (16), linebacker LaVoise-Deontae McCoy (11) and cornerback Franky West (10).

That’s a winning season

The victory ended ISU’s season at 6-5 overall. It is the 11th winning record in 13 full seasons under Spack.

“That was very significant in my opinion,” said Spack. “We all know we lost a couple tight games that could have gone either way. We might be in a different scenario if we won them.

"Our seniors were awesome. They reset our foundation for the future. We’ll continue to build the base of the foundation for next year, which I think is going to be very good.”

ISU ended at 4-4 in the Valley standings, tied with Southern Illinois for sixth.

Slowing down the run

Western, which finished at 0-11, walked into Hancock Stadium as the MVFC’s worst rushing offense at 75.0 yards per game. The Leathernecks then proceeded to pile up 166 yards on the ground in the first half alone.

“The first half we had some issues filling gaps,” Redbird defensive lineman Josh Dinga said. “At halftime we corrected that, and I think we played better the second half.”

“We didn’t have a lot of intensity early in the game. We were stuck on blocks the first half,” said Spack. “We got that fixed at halftime. Our coaches did a good job adjusting and our players did a good job executing. We put a bigger body in the C gap. That’s all it was.”

Western tailback Erin Collins entered the game with 175 yards rushing on 61 carries over 10 games. Collins piled up 119 yards on 17 first-half carries, but was held to 44 yards on 16 attempts after halftime.

“Maybe they found something today because they had really been hanging their hat on throwing the ball pretty much lately,” Spack said. “Their back is a good player.”

Wright gets going

ISU tailback Wenkers Wright had just 17 yards on five first-quarter carries. But more carries meant more yards for the redshirt freshman as Wright finished with 129 yards on 29 tries.

“We saw what the linebackers were doing the first half with our formations. One of the main things we switched was how I was reading the blocks,” said Wright. “The backers were flying over because of certain formations. I was able to see the hole a lot better because I knew what the backers were going to do basically before the ball was even snapped.”

Wright took over the No. 1 tailback job after Cole Mueller broke his leg on his third carry in the season opener. Wright finished with 625 yards and two touchdowns.

Dinga the closer

On Western’s overtime possession, Dinga batted down a third down pass and sacked Western quarterback Henry Ogala on fourth down to wrap up the victory.

“It’s all about having quarterback vision, knowing where he’s at and rushing relentlessly,” Dinga said. “I saw he stepped up in the pocket on the sack and got him down.”

Rittenhouse gets win

ISU redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse secured his first win as a starter in three games since Zack Annexstad was sidelined with a separated shoulder.

“It feels pretty good. It was not the best game on my part the first half,” Rittenhouse said. “But you’ve got to find a way to win and we did today. As the game went on, we executed more and more. I felt confident if we went to overtime we were going to get it done.”

Rittenhouse’s decision to keep the ball on the read option in overtime led to the winning 9-yard touchdown run.

“He made a really good decision on that one. That was great on his part,” said Spack. “He wasn’t at his best (13 of 22 for 77 yards) but it was a difficult day to throw for both quarterbacks. He made a nice throw on a dig and we dropped it.”