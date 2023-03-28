NORMAL — As Valparaiso football players, Mason Kaplan and Braden Contreras left Hancock Stadium on the short end of a 28-21 game against Illinois State on Sept. 10, 2022.

They also departed with an appreciation for the Redbird football program, the university and the game-day atmosphere.

“You could tell it was a great environment to be in, a great culture,” Kaplan said.

“Playing here last year, you could feel the energy,” said Contreras. “I could tell it’s a team that wants to compete.”

After entering the transfer portal, Kaplan and Contreras both liked ISU enough to join the Redbirds’ roster and are taking part in spring practice at Hancock Stadium.

“Both are hard workers and really smart,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “They are on top of what they’re doing. They want to go to a place where football is important, and it’s important here. They felt that right from the start. I think they both have a chance to make us better in the fall.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Kaplan completed 18 of 36 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns against the Redbirds. His season totals read 46 of 77 for 586 yards and seven TDs.

“When the coaches reached out, it seemed like a place I could develop and be around a lot of like-minded people,” Kaplan said of ISU.

“He’s a physical guy who runs well,” said Spack. “You can tell he loves football. He seems to throw the ball a little better, run a little faster and play a little better when the tempo is live. That’s good to see. You can tell he’s played.”

Kaplan, a Peachtree Corners, Georgia, native who has three years of eligibility remaining, is battling Tommy Rittenhouse for the No. 2 quarterback job behind returning starter Zack Annexstad.

“Zack is a great dude and a great player,” Kaplan said. “To get to come here and learn in the quarterback room from him and Coach (Tony) Petersen is a great opportunity.”

Spack foresees a spirited competition between Kaplan and Rittenhouse

“Tommy has a had a really good spring. I’ve been very impressed with him,” said the ISU coach. “He’s much improved over last year.”

Contreras entered the transfer portal several weeks after Kaplan.

“I wouldn’t say he was the only reason I came here,” Contreras said, “but it does help to know someone coming in with you.”

“I knew Braden would be a great fit here,” said Kaplan. “I’m super excited to be here with him and get to work.”

The 6-4, 190-pound Contreras had a combined 49 receptions for 782 yards and four touchdowns over his last two seasons at Valpo.

“I didn’t really take a visit (to ISU) or anything,” said Contreras, a product of Hinsdale Central High School. “I felt the vibe and came here and it was the same thing. Everyone has been true to their word, and it’s been great so far.”

“He’s sneaky athletic as a bigger guy,” Spack said. “He’s very dependable. He knows what he’s doing. He catches the ball well. He gives us good depth at receiver.”

Mueller progressing

Tailback Cole Mueller has returned to team drills after suffering a season-ending broken leg and a dislocated ankle in the 2022 season opener at Wisconsin.

Mueller was the team’s leading rusher in 2021 with 972 yards.

“He’s been cleared to do everything now,” Spack said. “We’re obviously not going to play him in live scenarios. We’re weaning him in, and he’s handled himself pretty well. He looks really good. We’re trying to break that ice and get over the mental part of being injured.”

The ISU coach is pleased with his tailback situation. Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore and early enrollee freshman Joshua Ficklin have joined 2022 top rusher Wenkers Wright.

“Blakemore is really athletic, really smooth. He gets vertical quickly. He’s a longer, bigger back,” said Spack. “Ficklin is going to be a good player. I like him a lot, too.

“Wenkers has been a hard hat, lunch pail guy. He takes his reps and he’s physical. He’s starting to develop as more of an every down college back. He understands what it takes to play now. He’s a smart kid and a really good player. I like where he’s at."

Walk-on Cal Martinie, a 235-pound former fullback, has been moved to tailback. Also, Bolingbrook freshman Josh Robinson will join the team in June.

“It’s a really talented group,” Spack said.

