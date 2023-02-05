NORMAL – It took until the third quarter for the Illinois State women’s basketball team to effectively channel its emotions Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

When the Redbirds did, it was a sight to behold.

ISU sank 12 of 17 third-quarter shots, turned a five-point deficit into a 14-point advantage and hung on for a 79-73 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Murray State in the annual Play4Kay game for cancer research.

“It was a really emotional day for our team. We played for so much more, and I think sometimes emotions can get the best of you. I think that happened a little bit that first half,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said.

“We reminded them at halftime what we were playing for. We just want people to leave here being inspired by how hard we play, how much energy we have for one another and how together we are. I think we did that.”

Before a crowd of 2,032, the Redbirds’ 10th consecutive win kept ISU (17-5 overall) in first place in the MVC at 11-1.

Kate Bullman set the third quarter tone with a block on Murray State star Katelyn Young and hit a layup at the other end. Mary Crompton scored from the lane to forge a 49-all tie and gave the Redbirds their first lead on a 3-pointer at the 5:41 mark.

Crompton and Paige Robinson swished back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot on the right wing to extend the ISU margin to 64-52.

Then, for the second straight game, TaShonna Wright-Gaskins swatted away a 3-point shot, chased down the rebound and connected on the layup for the quarter’s final points.

“Yeah, we started off slow, but I think that really guided us into our run in the second half,” said Robinson. “We knew what we had to do to stop their run and get us going. The third quarter we were really excited and showed a lot of emotion and got the crowd into it so it was a lot of fun.”

Murray State slipped to 11-10 and 4-8 in Valley action.

“We came out really flat the second half, but they’re unbelievable,” Racers coach Rechelle Turner said. “Give them an open shot, they make it. They’re inside-outside. They’re so well coached. I was honestly jealous watching them getting ready for the scout because they’re so good.”

Racing out to a lead

Despite losing Young, the MVC’s top scorer, for the rest of the half to two fouls at the 2:32 mark of the first quarter, Murray State rode the 3-point shooting of Macey Turley and Briley Pena to a 38-24 second-quarter lead.

“We knew she was a shooter, but she was a role player,” Gillespie said of Pena, whose four treys matched her season total entering the game. “We let her and Turley go off. We were a step slow chasing our screens. We were much better the second half. The first half we weren’t getting a lot of stops.”

“We’re just trying to pump confidence into them right now,” said Turner, whose team is 0-6 in MVC road games. “We’re trying to play fast and get up as many shots as we can. I thought the way we came out was how we need to play.”

Chipping away

ISU ended the opening half on a 15-6 surge to trail 44-39 entering halftime.

“We had a lot of confidence going into halftime,” said Bullman, who was credited with four of ISU’s season-high nine blocks. “The talk in the locker room was we know we’re going to score. We just need to get stops.”

Bullman also scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

“When Kate plays the way she does offensively, we’re really hard to guard in zone,” Gillespie said. “What I like about our team is we have learned to score in different ways against different defenses. By far this is the our most complete team we’ve had here, and we still have room to grow.”

Holding on

With Young scoring nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter, Murray State closed within 69-62 with 5:56 remaining.

The Racers trailed just 78-73 but missed a 3-pointer to creep within two at the 22-second mark.

“I was proud of the effort our kids gave,” said Turner. “The fourth quarter we did cut into their lead, but we were not able to get the stops we needed at certain times.”

Scoring points

Robinson led all scorers with 24. DeAnna Wilson registered her seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Turley led the Racers with 22 points. Pena scored all of her 12 points in the opening half.

Remembering Simone

Along with recognizing cancer survivors at halftime, the Redbirds wore T-shirts with the No. 32 of former player Simone Goods, who died of cancer in 2022.

A halftime video featured Gillespie, Crompton and former player and current ISU assistant Katrina Beck speaking fondly of Goods.

ISU’s Play4Kay event raised a record $46,733 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

“It’s unbelievable what our community does and how we step up to help people,” Gillespie said.

One and done

Sunday was the lone regular season matchup of ISU and Murray State, which joined the Valley this season.

While playing other conference opponents twice each, the Redbirds meet the Racers and Belmont just once in a new scheduling format.

