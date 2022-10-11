Tanner Taula excelling in final year on Illinois State football team

NORMAL — Tanner Taula’s Illinois State football career has been one of painstakingly slow but steady improvement.

“I sucked my freshman year. I didn’t suck that much my sophomore year,” Taula said. “Every year I think I’ve seen some progression.”

A sixth-year senior tight end, Taula has developed into one of the Redbirds’ top receiving targets with a team-high 16 receptions for 165 yards entering ISU’s 2 p.m. homecoming game Saturday against South Dakota at Hancock Stadium.

“From four years ago when we first got together to now, he’s a different player,” said ISU tight ends coach CJ Irvin. “It’s how hard he works at it. He’s getting stronger and more flexible and understanding the game. He puts a lot of effort into his blocking and pass protection, just as much as his route running and making plays in the passing game.”

Through five games, Taula has already surpassed his 2021 totals of 12 catches for 89 yards. He hauled in seven passes for 63 yards in last week’s 23-21 road victory over Northern Iowa.

“Tanner has worked really hard. He was a little stiff when he first came in,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “That’s a difficult thing to improve on to become less stiff, but he’s done that and become more flexible.”

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Taula appears more comfortable running after the catch than early in his career.

“He’s more than capable of breaking a long one. Some of those short ones he keeps making, he’ll run through a couple tackles and get the long one,” predicted Irvin. “They’re coming from playing within the system, and the big plays are going to come for him if he keeps doing what he needs to do.”

A native of the Kansas City suburb of Independence, Missouri, Taula sees a master tight end at work whenever he watches his hometown Chiefs play in perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce.

“I think he’s the best tight end ever. Not a lot of guys can watch their own team and be able to watch their position like that,” Taula said. “I learn a lot from watching the Chiefs. Kelce teaches me a lot.”

The Redbirds hold a 3-2 record and have split their first two Missouri Valley Football Conference games. Taula and the rest of ISU’s seniors have set a goal of getting the program back to its 2019 level when the Redbirds advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

“As a group, we’re trying to rebuild the culture we kind of lost during COVID,” said Taula. “With lots of players transferring, we kind of got lost in that as a team. I think we’ve done a good job as a group of seniors trying to rebuild the culture and get the buy in back.”

Spack agreed.

“He’s been a great leader and a great kid to be around,” the ISU coach said. “I’m going to hate to see him go. He’s been awesome. He’s going to leave here with a master’s degree. I’m very proud of him.”

Taula has 53 career catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

Injury report

Both Spack and tailback Wenkers Wright are hopeful Wright will be able to play against South Dakota. Wright left the Northern Iowa game in the third quarter after a slight hamstring pull.

“Wenkers said he made a lot of progress today. He was pretty upbeat,” said Spack. “I’m cautiously optimistic. I’m hoping he’ll be ready to go.”

Also on track to play Saturday are nose guard Jude Okolo (concussion protocol) and cornerback Braden Price (knee).

Offensive tackle Jake Pope is awaiting MRI results on his pectoral. Offensive guard Pete Bussone is likely to miss another week while in concussion protocol.

Bones, Wagner honored

ISU center Drew Bones and place-kicker Ian Wagner were honored among the MVFC players of the week after the UNI contest.

Bones was selected Offensive Lineman of the Week after not allowing a sack or quarterback hurry as the Redbirds totaled 409 yards of offense last week.

Wagner converted three of four field goal attempts and hit both extra point tries in his first collegiate game and was named co-Newcomer of the Week.