Takeaways from Illinois State's Basketball Media Day with season fast approaching

NORMAL — In future seasons as Illinois State's head coach, Ryan Pedon might not be able to implement as many things in official practices as he's been able to do in his first year this fall.

Thanks to a veteran roster with no freshmen or sophomores, the Redbirds have been able to move at a swifter pace with the Nov. 7 season opener at home against Western Illinois quickly approaching.

"We've got some guys that have come from different backgrounds and programs," said Pedon during Thursday's Media Day at Redbird Arena. "Their ability to pick things up at this level and understanding what's important ... a lot of stuff we have done they may have done somewhere along the line, whether high school or college and some of them multiple colleges. It's been helpful and sped certain areas of our learning curve up."

Junior guard Malachi Poindexter noticed a change when official practices began Sept. 27 after going through summer and early fall limited workouts. Poindexter is among six players Pedon and his staff brought in from the transfer portal to go with six returning scholarship players and three walk-ons.

"We always play with a lot of intensity, but since we started practice we have noticed it went to another level which is surprising to find because how hard we were already going," said Poindexter, who played the last two years at Virginia. "It's great to know we have a bunch of guys who are going to keep giving 100% effort."

Seneca Knight, a fifth-year senior, is at his fourth Division I school. The 6-foot-6 guard said this is the most fun he's had since the 2019-20 season when he averaged 17.1 points for San Jose State.

"Being experienced definitely helps and helps practices be competitive because everyone knows what it takes at this level," he said.

Here are five takeaways from Media Day activities as the Redbirds get ready to face Duquesne in a closed scrimmage Saturday in Cedarville, Ohio.

Thirty-nine nine or bust

Assistant coach Rob Judson hollering "Thirty-nine nine!" is becoming quite popular in ISU practices.

"Coach Judson preaches thirty-nine nine," said ISU senior forward Kendall Lewis of the team's defensive goal to hold opponents to a field goal percentage under 40%. "We've been grinding out (defensive) slides. We've went back to the fundamentals and are having it stamped in us."

ISU held opponents under 40% in seven games last season and to 44.1% for the season. The Redbirds are striving to do much better this season and feel they have the personnel to accomplish that.

"We have a very intriguing defensive team. Our versatility will be a strength of ours," said Pedon. "I see great promise there in us going out there and doing it in a way that is very sound, consistent and connected. We have to do that in a game setting. You never know until you get out there. The versatility we potentially present can be a real strength for our team."

ISU can use lineups where all five players can switch on any offensive opponent and not get caught in ball screens that lead to uncontested shots or drives to the basket.

When asked who he considered a potential defensive stopper, junior guard Luke Kasubke listed several.

"I am, Darius (Burford), Seneca (Knight) can be, Kendall ... a lot of guys can play defense," said Kasubke. "We can be a great defensive team."

Peanut butter man

When Liam McChesney's phone buzzes at night, the 6-10 redshirt junior has a pretty good idea who might be contacting him.

"Coach Dak texts me every night to eat peanut butter," said McChesney of ISU assistant coach Andrew Dakich. "Right out of the jar."

Even though McChesney calls his heavy daily food intact "disgusting," he knows it is good for him. Pedon said there's a big emphasis on making the lanky McChesney bigger and stronger with his nutrition and in the weight room.

McChesney said he's gained 10 pounds to get to 200 and wants to be around 206 when January rolls out.

"We all see he has great potential. He's 20 years old, but at some point that potential needs to become production and productivity," said Pedon. "The challenge we've put to him in the offseason is it's time to put this thing together for you. He's responded great."

McChesney averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds to go with 30 blocks in 32 games last season in his first year at ISU after transferring from Utah State.

"My bench press and squat and everything is going tremendously (in the weight room)," he said. "I feel way stronger on the court. That's the main thing. On defense I'm taking guys in the chest. I'm getting way better at that and being able to be physical down low."

Sandage update

Fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage hopes a second injection Thursday for a lower back injury will do the trick "until March."

Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate and transfer from Western Illinois, hasn't been able to practice fully. However, he believes things are moving in the right direction and his 3-point stroke is coming back.

"The last couple days I'm finally hitting some shots, getting my feet back under me and my rhythm back," he said. "These guys are great. They look for me where I'm at all the time. We're really building chemistry between everybody."

Starters TBD

Pedon can't discuss Saturday's scrimmage beforehand per NCAA rules. He also isn't quite ready to announce a starting lineup yet for the Redbirds' lone exhibition against Division III Wooster (Ohio), which is Pedon's alma mater, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30.

"As coaches you're always mentally piecing things together," he said. "This year it will go a little slower in years that will follow because there is no established pecking order here. We have never coached anyone here. I'm getting a glimpse of what they're doing on a daily basis in a practice setting. Leaving that up to nature to take its course in a game setting."

Pedon does envision using a larger rotation early in the season before parring it down when the Missouri Valley Conference campaign begins in earnest in late December.

"I want to test different combinations and see what works and what doesn't work," he said. "I have an idea in my mind, but it's very fluid. Our roster right now we have an abundance of bigger bodies. The team we have here is bigger than the team we coached at Ohio State the last couple years. Can we use that to our advantage? That is to be determined."

Bulletin board material

When the MVC preseason poll came out Wednesday and picked the Redbirds to finish 10th, ahead of only UIC and Evansville, Pedon brushed it off.

"We certainly won't talk about it publicly. We realize how people view us," said Pedon. "It's important to a point, but not really important in the whole scheme of things."

The players didn't have quite the same reaction.

"We talked about it, for sure, and are going to use it as motivation," said Burford. "We put it up in the locker room just to show each other this is where they've got us at and we're going to show them."