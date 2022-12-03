Struggling down stretch, Illinois State women defeated by Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS — Scoring just two points over an eight-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, the Illinois State women's basketball team was defeated by Saint Louis 75-65 on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

A Paige Robinson 3-pointer handed the Redbirds a 60-57 lead with 8:33 to play, but ISU would miss 13 of its next 14 shots as its record fell to 5-2.

Saint Louis gave the Redbirds no openings with perfect 18 of 18 free throw shooting while moving to 3-8.

The game was tied at 20 after one quarter and the Billikens led 40-36 at the half with the help of 6 of 12 3-point shooting.

Kyla McMakin paced Saint Louis with 22 points and Julia Martinez contributed 20.

Mary Crompton led ISU with 18 points, Robinson added 15 and DeAnna Wilson 12. Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor topped the Redbirds with eight rebounds off the bench.

ISU canned 13 of 14 free throws but shot 31 percent from the field compared to 45 percent for Saint Louis.

The Redbirds are back in action Tuesday in an 11 a.m. game at CEFCU Arena against Missouri-St. Louis.