Special video helps Kendall Lewis get back on track for Illinois State as Redbirds off to face SIU

CARBONDALE — When Kendall Lewis got to the hotel in Evansville last weekend, Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon had a special video ready for the 6-foot-8 senior forward to watch.

Call it the Best of Kendall Lewis.

"It was just understanding what I was doing that was bringing me success (earlier in the season)," said Lewis. "It was more than just skill. It's my effort and mentality in certain games."

After starting the season with 41 rebounds in the first three games and posting his third double-double on Dec. 7, Lewis' numbers had steadily declined.

Against Indiana State on Jan. 4, Lewis grabbed one rebound in 30 minutes.

Lewis has looked more like himself the last two games, which not coincidentally resulted in two ISU victories. The Redbirds need a similar effort out of Lewis and the rest of the team at 7 p.m. Saturday when they face Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Conference game at Banterra Center.

SIU (13-5, 5-2 MVC) is coming off a 69-61 win Wednesday at Indiana State that handed the Sycamores their first league loss. The Salukis rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half and avenged an earlier home defeat to Indiana State.

ISU (8-10, 3-4) downed Evansville last Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak before perhaps its biggest win of the season on Wednesday. Lewis' basket with six seconds left forced overtime before the Redbirds pulled out a 76-66 victory over physical Missouri State.

"Coach is constantly preaching the same things over and over, and everyone is just buying in to what he's saying," said Lewis of Pedon, the Redbirds' first-year coach. "It was a learning curve for us coming together. New team, new everything, but we're getting it together."

Lewis contributed eight points and seven rebounds against Evansville and followed that with 12 points and eight boards Wednesday.

Pedon said the video shown to Lewis in the Evansville hotel was "him playing hard and kind of easing his burden."

"When kids struggle they all react differently," said Pedon. "He puts pressure on himself. At the end of day, just be you. That was the message. It has nothing to do with the defense or opponent, but the guy. How hard are you playing, the motor you're playing with, the passion.

"I didn't complicate it. That's what we need. That guy has one of the best motors in the country. I think that's an elite motor."

Lewis, who still leads the Redbirds in scoring (11.2 points), rebounds (6.8) and steals (1.7), was used at the 5 (center) spot most of the way against Missouri State with Seneca Knight sliding over to Lewis' usual power forward.

The move helped ISU dramatically cut down on its turnovers. It also meant the 210-pound Lewis had to mix it up more with the biggest of the Bears' formidable inside players.

"Coach gave me a different job for that game and I had to execute that job," said Lewis. "The matchups and lineups that we had to use were different than any other game. We decided to go a little differently and we had to change our game plan."

Lewis has occasionally played the 5 spot for the Redbirds the last two seasons, but not to the extent he did Wednesday. ISU's 6-10 Liam McChesney got in early foul trouble and played only nine minutes with no points or no rebounds.

Pedon is confident the lean McChesney can bounce back just like Lewis has done.

"There's an element of his game that he'll always have to overcome some things physically," said Pedon. "We know he has so many gifts. He's got to adjust. I challenged him with his rebounding. That's a way he can quiet me a little bit ... I love him. He's bought in. I have no problems with him."

Scouting the Salukis

Seniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones have been mainstays during Bryan Mullins' four years as the Salukis' head coach. Nothing has changed there as Domask (16.9 points per game) and Jones (14.0 ppg) are combining for 46.3% of SIU's points.

What else is similar is the Salukis' defense. SIU allows 60.4 points, which is second in the MVC behind Bradley and No. 20 in the nation. Opponents are shooting 41% from the field and 30.5% outside the arc against the Salukis.

"We're going to have to be not only on point with our physicality, toughness and attention to detail, but you have to be all about winning because they are," said Pedon, who has never been to Banterra Center.

Lewis expects SIU to be "just as physical if not more physical" than Missouri State with 6-8, 245-pound Saint Peter's transfer Clarence Rupert and 6-8, 240-pound JD Muila throwing their weight around inside.

"We have to set the tone like Coach always says," said Lewis. "We have to be the hammer and not the nail."

