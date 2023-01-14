Southern Illinois, Lance Jones dominate second half to turn back Illinois State

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois dominated the second half and turned back Illinois State, 69-57, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday night at Banterra Center.

The Salukis used a 19-5 run at the beginning of the second half to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 51-40 lead with 12:26 left. After making 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, SIU hit 5 of 8 in the first eight minutes after the intermission.

ISU, which fell to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in the Valley, couldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.

Liam McChesney paced the Redbirds with 13 points while Seneca Knight scored 11 points and Darius Buford added 10. ISU shot 47.5% from the field, including 7 of 17 from 3-point range, and committed 14 turnovers. The Redbirds grabbed a 30-22 rebounding advantage.

Senior guard Lance Jones led SIU (14-5, 6-2) with a season high-tying 21 points. The Salukis also received 10 points from Marcus Domask. The Salukis went 48.1% from the field, including 7 of 25 outside the arc, with only four turnovers.

ISU got hot at the start from the 3-point line, making its first four, to take an 18-13 lead. Burford's short jumper gave ISU its biggest lead of the half at 20-13 with 9:41 left.

SIU's Scottie Ebube's three-point play, off an air ball by Domask, with 0.3 seconds left, cut ISU's lead to 35-32 at the intermission and seemed to give the Salukis momentum heading into the second half.

ISU shot 38.9% from the field, 2 of 8 outside the arc and 5 of 10 at the line in the second half.

ISU travels to face Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

