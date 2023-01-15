Southern Illinois grabs momentum at end of first half, dominates Illinois State in second half

CARBONDALE — Illinois State realized Southern Illinois caught a lucky break at the end of the first half Saturday, turning an air ball into a three-point play that gave the Salukis momentum heading to the locker room.

When the teams left the court at the end of the Missouri Valley Conference basketball game at Banterra Center, luck didn't play any factor at all. The Salukis dominated ISU — and the Redbirds knew it.

Senior guard Lance Jones, who has burned ISU in the past, led a second half surge that carried SIU to a 69-57 victory before a crowd of 5,523. The Redbirds were outscored, 37-22, in the final 20 minutes.

While ISU saw its modest two-game win streak snapped while falling to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in the Valley, the Redbirds were far from discouraged.

"We fought hard in the first half. In the second half they went on a little bit of a run," said ISU junior Darius Burford. "If we keep fighting and get a full 40 (minutes) together, we'll be in good shape."

Here are four takeaways as ISU gets ready for a 7 p.m. Wednesday league game against Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Solid first half

ISU shot 54.5% from the field, going 5 of 9 on 3s, and made all six free throws while building a 35-29 lead as SIU held for the final shot.

SIU's Marcus Domask put up a 3-pointer that fell short. But freshman Scottie Ebube grabbed the air ball, scored and was fouled by Harouna Sissoko with 0.3 seconds left. Ebube made the free throw that got SIU within three at the break.

"I huddled our guys up when they were checking on the clock, and I think they thought I was going to be really upset," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I said, 'You have to shake that off. It was a lucky play.' We were in position, and the ball was an air ball. If it hits anywhere on the rim, the half is over."

However, the play might have had more of an impact on the Redbirds than Pedon thought.

"It was unreal. It set the pulse for the second half," said ISU junior Liam McChesney, who scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the first half. "I wish we could have got it. But those are tough plays."

SIU storms back

The Salukis (14-5, 6-2) have shown repeatedly this season they are a second-half team. Pedon knew it and warned the Redbirds about what to expect.

SIU didn't waste any time taking the lead. After going 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, the Salukis turned things around. They missed two 3-point attempts before Jawaun Newton's trey from the corner with 17:10 left forged a 37-all tie.

Jones then got in the act. He hit a trio of 3-pointers, the last from about 30 feet with his feet touching the Salukis' center court logo, that gave SIU a 60-47 lead. When Troy D'Amico sank SIU's sixth 3-pointer of the half with 4:47 left, the lead ballooned to 65-47.

"I feel we were less disciplined, followed the game plan less and weren't protecting the paint as much" in the second half, said McChesney. "They were able to get in there and kick it out and hit some big 3s on us in crucial moments."

Jones tied his season high with 21 points. ISU held Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer with a 16.3 average, to 10 points. SIU shot 48.1% from the field and scored 38 points in the paint as Jones and point guard Xavier Johnson continually got downhill to the basket.

"I thought defensively they spread us out. They drove us in the first half, but they drove us a little bit more in the second half," said Pedon. "They have a way of wearing on you. They have an 11-man rotation and some big, physical bodies and fast-twitch guards. They're very difficult to play against, especially in this building."

McChesney delivers

After going scoreless and playing only nine minutes in ISU's overtime win Wednesday, McChesney came out firing. He tied his career high with three 3-pointers in the first half. McChesney also grabbed five rebounds that helped ISU to a 30-22 advantage on the boards.

"I'm ready whenever they need me," said the 6-foot-10 junior. "I do what I have to do. I'm going to stay with it and stay with the team and just do what I have to do."

Seneca Knight added 12 points and five rebounds while Buford scored 10 points.

ISU shot 38.9% from the field in the second half as well as going 2 of 8 outside the arc and 5 of 10 at the line. ISU came in as the nation's third-best free throw shooting team at 80.1%, but finished 12 of 18.

Still, Pedon said he liked the way his team competed and played to the buzzer.

"At times it could have been a little bit closer than the scoreboard would have showed," he said. "If we make a couple more free throws we normally make, we left five or six points on the board there, and you cut down on a couple of those straight-line drives on the other end, it could have looked a little different in the last five-six minutes."

Sandage out

ISU played without Colton Sandage, who injured his back in practice. Sandage didn't make the trip as Pedon felt it wasn't in the fifth-year senior guard's best interest to take a four-hour bus ride.

"We tried to budget our timeouts and shuffle guys in and out," said Pedon.

Pedon used walk-on junior guard Nik Stadelman for three minutes in the second half. Stadelman missed a 3-pointer and grabbed two rebounds.

"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. Now, we have to play better," said Pedon. "We don't have a whole lot of room for error especially when we're missing a guy like Colton who is as important to us as anybody who plays. There were some things to build off of."

ISU's leading scorer, Kendall Lewis, didn't score while missing three shots and grabbing four rebounds in 28 minutes.

"Even in some of our finer moments this season, I don't know a time when you could say we're all firing on all cylinders," said Pedon. "We've had some games early where a guy or two hadn't found their way yet and moments in January have been really good. How good can we be when we're all collectively, not perfect, but firing on all cylinders?"

PHOTOS: Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss.