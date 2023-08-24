NORMAL – Illinois State volleyball coach Allie Matters called last season’s 12-17 record “kind of the perfect storm.”

As Matters enters year two running the Redbirds, she is confident she has procured more storm-surviving umbrellas in terms of both depth and talent.

“We got bit by the injury bug, we had a lot of adversity, a new staff,” Matters said. “We rebuilt our roster. We spent a lot of time working on culture in the offseason. We’re more stable this year. We have a lot of depth at every position.”

ISU opens its season this weekend at the Missouri Tournament. The Redbirds face the host Tigers on Friday and Central Arkansas and Colgate on Saturday.

The bright spots from ISU’s first losing season since 2009 were sophomores Aida Shadewald and Regan Haith.

A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Shadewald topped the Redbirds with 303 kills as a freshman.

“The circumstances surrounding our team, there was a lot going on. This year it feels a lot better in the gym,” said Shadewald. “The environment around here is more what I expected it to be as a college volleyball player. I’m super happy I’m here and very optimistic about the future of this team.”

Haith, a 6-2 middle blocker, was third with 186 kills and paced the team with 102 blocks.

“I feel like we have lot more competiveness, just a lot of good, energetic people,” Haith said. “We have a lot to prove still.”

Pleased how Shadewald and Haith performed when called upon last season, Matters expects progress from the pair.

“They are still sophomores doing sophomore things,” said the ISU coach. “They were put in stressful situations they learned from moving forward. They are still going to be an integral part of our lineup, but they’re still learning. They are more ready than they were last year. That’s all I can ask for.”

Hannah Reichensperger and Cassie Jordan will help Haith in the middle.

Setting is in the experienced hands of Emily Weber and Nora Janka.

Matters hit the transfer portal successfully, landing libero Mari Hinkle (Iowa), outside hitters Kara Cooper (Valparaiso), Bella Zeman (Wofford) and Megan Haynes (Tarleton State) and setters Kendall Burk (Eastern Michigan) and Sammi Bunch (Tusculum).

Hinkle spent her first two seasons at UCLA, Cooper was Valpo’s kills leader last season and Burk is a University High School graduate.

“I’m really excited about Mari bringing experience, bringing leadership,” Matters said. “And Kara coming from Valpo, she’s been in the Missouri Valley longer than I have. They are great culture kids.”

Matters likes having several setter options with the additions of Burk and Bunch.

“That is depth I wanted just in case,” she said. “Last year I felt if someone got injured, I don’t have the depth I need to still be successful. I think that is going to be our biggest strength this year, having depth and a lot of experience in those positions.”

ISU will be trying to avoid the first back-to-back losing seasons in program history.