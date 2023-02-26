NORMAL — Illinois State will head to St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament with at least a little bit of momentum.

Seneca Knight scored a season-high 26 points on Senior Day as the Redbirds beat Evansville, 72-53, to snap a six-game losing streak in the regular-season finale at CEFCU Arena.

ISU improved to 11-20 overall and finished the MVC season at 6-14. The Redbirds are the No. 9 seed for the MVC Tournament and meets No. 8 Northern Iowa at noon Thursday in an opening-round game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Darius Burford added 15 points for the Redbirds while Kendall Lewis contributed his eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage, who is shutting it down the rest of the season with back and calf injuries, played his final game and made a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left.

Evansville (5-26, 1-19) was led by Kenny Strawbridge with 12 points and Gabe Spinelli had 10.

ISU outscored the Purple Aces, 18-13, in the last seven minutes of the first half to take a 31-28 lead at the break.

The Redbirds never trailed in the second half. Knight's dunk off a Luke Kasubke feed on a fast break put ISU ahead, 44-35, with 14:14 left. Burford's lob to Lewis for another dunk gave the Redbirds a 51-41 lead and it never went below 10 again.

This story will be updated.

