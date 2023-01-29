Seneca Knight, Kendall Lewis spark Illinois State to upset win over MVC co-leader Southern Illinois

NORMAL — Illinois State was down an important man Sunday. Darius Burford, the Redbirds' leading scorer, suffered an orbital bone fracture during Saturday's practice that had him in street clothes.

Seneca Knight scored a season-high 24 points while Kendall Lewis contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds as ISU upset Southern Illinois, 72-66, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 4,377.

"We didn't really talk about it," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon of Burford's injury. "It happened toward the end of practice yesterday. There was a short turnaround. The players know. In those moments from a coaching standpoint if you state the obvious and if you make it a big deal, it will probably enter their minds as a big deal ... there's no crying in basketball."

ISU, which improved to 9-14 overall and 4-8 in the MVC while breaking a four-game losing streak, also received 12 points from Luke Kasubke. The Redbirds made 11 of 19 3-point attempts and shot 46.8% from the field while sinking 17 of 18 free throws.

SIU (17-6, 9-3) was led by senior forward Marcus Domask, who made six 3-pointers and scored 32 points. Lance Jones added 15 points as the Salukis, who had won five straight, remained tied for the MVC lead after Belmont lost at home to Drake.

"The beat we beat tonight I have great respect for. They're a blue-collar team and there's a reason they're at the top of the league," said Pedon. "The brand of basketball that is required to beat them, you have be tough and resilient and you have to be very disciplined when you play them offensively and defensively."

Lewis played all 40 minutes while Knight logged 39 and Kasubke and Malachi Poindexter had 36 each .

"Everyone had to be ready and we all had to step up," said Knight. "DB brings so much to this team. So with him out we know it was going to take a (great effort), but as long as we stepped up and came together as a team there was nothing we can't handle."

Jones' layup off an ISU turnover tied the game at 60-all with 4:36 left before Knight responded with a long 3-pointer from the top of the key.

It was still tied when Lewis' rebound basket off his fifth offensive board gave ISU a 68-66 lead with 37.5 seconds left. The Redbirds got a key turnover when a pass went off Domask's fingertips.

Knight made two free throws for a 70-66 lead. After Domask missed a pair of 3-point attempts, Lewis grabbed a final rebound and made both free throws to clinch the win.

“They got into a rhythm early in the game when they made a couple of 3s,” said Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins. “We missed some defensive assignments. We were never connected defensively in the first half and gave them some looks. That gave them confidence for the rest of the game.”

Lewis' rebound basket with one second left gave ISU a 36-33 halftime lead. It was reminiscent of the Redbirds' 35-32 lead at the break in Carbondale 15 days earlier.

This time ISU, not SIU, quickly extended the margin. Kasubke hit two 3-pointers, both on feeds from Alex Kotov, as ISU gained a 45-35 advantage with 16:48 left.

Colton Sandage's 3-pointer put ISU ahead, 55-43, before SIU went on a 10-0 run to get within two with 8:30 left. When Domask sank a 3-pointer, ISU's lead was cut to 57-56 with 7:26 left to set up another close finish.

ISU entertains UIC at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.

