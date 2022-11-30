Seneca Knight finding his groove as Illinois State opens MVC action at Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. — As he struggled through Illinois State's first four basketball games, Seneca Knight seemed lost. Yet getting discouraged was never an option.

"My teammates kept encouraging me and being positive and saying they knew I could play," said Knight. "The coaching staff said don't be too hard on myself. Just go out there and play off instinct."

Even though the Redbirds went 0-3 in last week's Cayman Islands Classic, easily the most positive part of the trip was Knight's emergence.

Especially with the Missouri Valley Conference season beginning this week.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Knight averaged 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while making the all-tournament team. The fifth-year senior wing hopes to continue that strong play when ISU (2-5) visits Murray State (3-3) in what figures to be a raucous atmosphere at 7 p.m. Thursday at CFSB Center.

This is the first MVC game for league newcomer Murray State, which spent the last 74 years in the Ohio Valley Conference. To celebrate the occasion, there will be 5,000 commemorative T-shirts given out for a White Out event at CFSB Center, where the Racers have won 17 straight.

"It's one of those things we want to encounter early," said Knight of the expected rowdy crowd. "We have a ton more games to play all the way to February and March. The more we can encounter early, the better we'll be on the back end."

Knight, who transferred to ISU from Brigham Young, wasn't too good on the front end of ISU's season.

The New Orleans native averaged 17.1 points in the 2019-20 season at San Jose State when he made the all-Mountain West Conference third team. He was expected to provide immediate scoring punch for the Redbirds.

That didn't happen. Knight struggled to fit in with his new teammates, especially on the offensive end. He made only 5 of 18 shots, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

"My challenge to him going to the Cayman Islands was playing harder and affecting the games in a variety of ways," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "When you play harder the ball tends to find you more. I give him credit because he took a direct challenge. He was effective and efficient. That's what we need out of him."

Knight went to the free throw line 16 times in the last three games as he used his big body to get inside and get fouled.

The last two seasons have seen Knight try to regain his 2019-20 form.

He played only four games for San Jose State in the fall 2020 before transferring to LSU for the second semester. Knight never played with the Tigers and again transferred to BYU, where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while mainly coming off the bench.

"When I took a break from the COVID year (2020-21) and trying to get back to my roots and transferred, a lot was going on," he said. "I'm trying to get back to my roots and what I did that made me so successful. I feel at this point in time I'm figuring it out and putting it back together. It's helping out a lot."

Losing streak

The Redbirds are trying to figure out how to stop a four-game losing streak.

Pedon said it isn't difficult to see what ails his team. Turnovers continue to plague the Redbirds, although they cut those down to a season-low 11 in each of their last two games against Western Kentucky and Rhode Island.

Rebounding was a huge problem in the Cayman Islands. ISU was outrebounded by an average margin of 11 in the three games, including a 47-28 deficit against Rhode Island. The Redbirds still had a chance to beat the Rams, but shot 27.1% from the field in a 57-44 loss.

"We finished with the lowest two-point percentage the last game in any game I've ever coached, by far," said Pedon of a 6-of-27 effort (.222).

Knight believes ISU's problems are easily correctable.

"When you look at it and break down the turnovers, assists and rebounds, that's all the stuff we can control and nothing they did," he said. "It's not like they're hitting crazy shots. It's all stuff that's in-house that we can fix and right away. It's not going to take a month or two months to figure out."

Playing time

It should help ISU getting Luke Kasubke back to full health after the junior guard is down about 12 pounds since the beginning of the season.

Pedon said Kasubke suffered possible food poisoning in the Cayman Islands. Kasubke missed the first game against LSU and played 30 minutes in the last two games, scoring two points.

With seven games in the season's first 16 days, Pedon has a better idea about the strengths and weaknesses of his squad. That could mean a shorter rotation.

"Playing time will begin to take care of itself. Repeated mistakes will cost guys playing time," he said. "I don't want guys to look over their shoulders and be afraid to make a mistake, but you get into game 5, 6, 7 and beyond, the repeated mistakes are not ones I'm willing to live with."

Scouting the Racers

Much like ISU, Murray State barely resembles the team which came to Normal and handed the Redbirds a 77-65 loss last season.

The only current Murray State player that saw action against the Redbirds last year is junior forward DJ Burns. The Racers lost most of their stars and coach, Matt McMahon (to LSU), after going 31-3 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament's second round.

Steve Prohm has returned as Murray State's coach after leading the team to a 104-29 record from 2011-15 before departing for Iowa State. Prohm reloaded through the transfer portal with four of those newcomers in the starting lineup with Burns.

"They're very fast and quick. They get up and down the floor really well," said Pedon. "They might be little undersized, but they're highly interchangeable. They've been impressive to me."

The Racers beat Texas A&M, 88-79, in the Myrtle Beach Invitational before finishing third. Murray State is coming off a 69-66 loss at Chattanooga last Saturday.

Early MVC start

There were four MVC games Wednesday in what is believed to be the earliest start to begin a conference season in league history.

With the MVC expanding to a 20-game league schedule for the first time this season, all 12 teams will play two conference games before Christmas.

ISU entertains another league newcomer, Belmont, at 1 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds' next MVC game will come against the third league newcomer, UIC, on Dec. 28 in Chicago.